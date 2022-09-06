BJP and Delhi deputy CM Sisodia slug it out over videos in excise war

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released two sting videos featuring the father of one of the accused in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s FIR in the Delhi liquor excise policy case, and said these proved Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia made “hundreds of crores” in commission from the now defunct policy.

Sisodia dismissed the video: “Now that CBI has given me clean chit because it found nothing after raids, the BJP is carrying out stings… in a car they question somebody and run it like sting…it is a joke.” To be sure, CBI’s investigations are ongoing and it has not given anyone a “clean chit” in the case, the agency said in a statement.

The deputy CM also sought the death by apparent suicide of a CBI officer. Jitendra Kumar, in Delhi to the case.

“He (CBI official) was being pressurized to give legal approval for my arrest in the fake case against me. The legal matter in the case was under his supervision. It is very sad that a CBI officer who could see that it was a fake case was pressurized so much that he was forced to take the extreme step. He was under so much pressure that he died by suicide.”

The CBI, in its statement, termed the statement as “mischievous and misleading” and said it was an effort to divert attention from the liquor case.

Sisodia is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

On Monday morning, BJP leader Sambit Patra aired the two videos in a press briefing. “The video is of Kulvinder Marwah whose son, Sunny Marwah, is one of the people named in the FIR in the excise policy scam. The modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80% of profit will go to Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia and their friends. First, you give us our 80% commission and then sell the 20% however you can, we don’t care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal.”

He added, “In the video, Marwah is heard saying that they have paid (Sisodia and Kejrwal) ₹250 crore for opening liquor vends in unauthorised colonies while those in other areas have paid ₹500 crore. He gave an example of Defence colony.”

Patra urged other liquor traders in Delhi to make videos on how much they had to pay Sisodia and Kejriwal. “There is no need to be scared,” said Patra.

HT couldn’t ascertain the authenticity of the videos that appear to have been shot in a car.