BJP and Delhi deputy CM Sisodia slug it out over videos in excise war
Sisodia is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released two sting videos featuring the father of one of the accused in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s FIR in the Delhi liquor excise policy case, and said these proved Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia made “hundreds of crores” in commission from the now defunct policy.
Sisodia dismissed the video: “Now that CBI has given me clean chit because it found nothing after raids, the BJP is carrying out stings… in a car they question somebody and run it like sting…it is a joke.” To be sure, CBI’s investigations are ongoing and it has not given anyone a “clean chit” in the case, the agency said in a statement.
The deputy CM also sought the death by apparent suicide of a CBI officer. Jitendra Kumar, in Delhi to the case.
“He (CBI official) was being pressurized to give legal approval for my arrest in the fake case against me. The legal matter in the case was under his supervision. It is very sad that a CBI officer who could see that it was a fake case was pressurized so much that he was forced to take the extreme step. He was under so much pressure that he died by suicide.”
The CBI, in its statement, termed the statement as “mischievous and misleading” and said it was an effort to divert attention from the liquor case.
On Monday morning, BJP leader Sambit Patra aired the two videos in a press briefing. “The video is of Kulvinder Marwah whose son, Sunny Marwah, is one of the people named in the FIR in the excise policy scam. The modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80% of profit will go to Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia and their friends. First, you give us our 80% commission and then sell the 20% however you can, we don’t care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal.”
He added, “In the video, Marwah is heard saying that they have paid (Sisodia and Kejrwal) ₹250 crore for opening liquor vends in unauthorised colonies while those in other areas have paid ₹500 crore. He gave an example of Defence colony.”
Patra urged other liquor traders in Delhi to make videos on how much they had to pay Sisodia and Kejriwal. “There is no need to be scared,” said Patra.
HT couldn’t ascertain the authenticity of the videos that appear to have been shot in a car.
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
