BJP Karnataka MPs protest against assault on Dalit woman in state

"Law and order situation in Karnataka has fully collapsed. An SC lady, for no reason, was made naked and a procession was taken out, She was tied to an electric pole and beaten... Karnataka Congress government doesn't give security to SC, ST ladies," BJP leader Sadananda Gowda said.

The woman was paraded naked and tied to a pole allegedly after her son eloped with a girl from the same community in Vantamuri village in Belagavi on December 11.

Eight people have been arrested and a hunt is on for the eight others.

The Karnataka High Court has taken up the matter on its own.