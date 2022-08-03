BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for riding bike without helmet during rally
Delhi Traffic Police issued a challan of ₹21,000 to Bhartiya Janata Party member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari for not wearing a helmet during the Har Ghar Tiranga motorcycle rally on Wednesday in central Delhi’s Red Fort area.
Several MPs on Wednesday took part in a motorcycle rally in Delhi starting from Red Fort to pay tribute to freedom fighters as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of India’s independence.
Tiwari apologised to police on Twitter later in the day.
“Very Sorry for not wearing helmet today. I will pay the challan @dtptraffic.. clear number plate of vehicle is shown in this photo and location was Red Fort. All of you are requested not to ride two wheelers without helmet. #DriveSafe family and friends need you,” Tiwari tweeted.
A senior police officer said Tiwari was issued a challan for driving without a helmet, driving without a licence, without a pollution and registration certificate. Police have issued a separate challan to the owner of the vehicle.
-
Delhi gets 4th monkeypox case as woman tests positive for infection
A 31-year-old woman in Delhi tested positive for monkeypox on Wednesday, becoming the fourth person in the city, and the first woman in the country, to be diagnosed with the viral infection, officials from the Union health ministry confirmed. The woman, a Nigerian national who lives in Delhi, has been admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital since Tuesday does not have a history of foreign travel, just like the previous three patients.
-
Free CT scan facility to be soon available in all 75 districts: Dy CM
After the installation of 16 more CT scan machines, soon all the 75 districts in the state will have the facility free of cost for patients in at least one government hospital in each district. In the past three years, 9,57,055 patients got CT scan done in state-run hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, said a press statement from the state government.
-
Delhi govt floats plan for app-based bus service
The Delhi government has revived its plan to introduce a mobile application-based air-conditioned bus service to encourage office-goers to use public transport, officials said on Wednesday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the project and directed officials to make the Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregators (Premium Buses) Scheme public soon to seek comments from stakeholders.
-
Consultant to upgrade PMC’s STPs
As instructed by the Central Pollution Control Board, the Pune Municipal Corporation will be appointing consultant to upgrade its nine sewage treatment plants (STPs). Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar placed the proposal in front of PMC standing committee for approval. As its STPs run on old technology, the Centre has recently instructed PMC to upgrade it.
-
Rain intensity to increase in Delhi from today
Parts of Delhi saw light rain on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature settling at 34.6 degrees Celsius (C), as the monsoon trough returned to north India, with the Met department forecasting stronger spells over the next two days. On Wednesday, Safdarjung, representational of Delhi's weather, recorded 6.6mm of rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Wednesday, Lodhi Road recorded 1.3mm, and the Sports Complex station in Akshardham logged 4.5mm.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics