BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for riding bike without helmet during rally

Delhi Traffic Police issued a challan of ₹21,000 to Bhartiya Janata Party member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari for not wearing a helmet during the Har Ghar Tiranga motorcycle rally on Wednesday in central Delhi’s Red Fort area.

Several MPs on Wednesday took part in a motorcycle rally in Delhi starting from Red Fort to pay tribute to freedom fighters as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of India’s independence.

Tiwari apologised to police on Twitter later in the day.

“Very Sorry for not wearing helmet today. I will pay the challan @dtptraffic.. clear number plate of vehicle is shown in this photo and location was Red Fort. All of you are requested not to ride two wheelers without helmet. #DriveSafe family and friends need you,” Tiwari tweeted.

A senior police officer said Tiwari was issued a challan for driving without a helmet, driving without a licence, without a pollution and registration certificate. Police have issued a separate challan to the owner of the vehicle.