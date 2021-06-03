Sisodia attacks BJP for poor financial condition of MCDs

Deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to efficiently run the three municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs).

The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and said the Delhi government should release the ₹13,000 crore that was due to the civic bodies. While the AAP is in power in Delhi, the BJP rules all three municipal corporations. Delhi goes to municipal polls in 2022.

“No public agency or corporation in Delhi has ever been asked by a court to sell its property and assets to pay salaries of employees. This is the first such instance. This situation would not have arisen if BJP had made dedicated efforts in managing MCDs,” Sisodia said, alluding to the observations of the Delhi high court, which warned the north MCD that it will start attaching the civic body’s properties, if it did not pay salaries and pensions on time.

The north MCD told the court on Tuesday it has begun selling or leasing out 37 high value properties under its jurisdiction to generate revenue to clear employee salaries and pensions.

“The Delhi government has continuously aided and supported the MCDs...Despite that, they have landed in an unprecedented mess. They (the BJP) have failed so badly that they should immediately resign from the MCDs,” Sisodia said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “AAP leaders have a habit of issuing baseless statements and it is sad that senior leaders, such as Manish Sisodia, too have joined the chorus. The high court has never directed north MCD to sell its assets to pay salaries and pension. There is no doubt a permanent solution needs to be found for the financial crunch that municipal bodies are facing and that can happen only when the Delhi government releases a ₹13,000 crore that is due to the civic bodies.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON