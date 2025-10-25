Edit Profile
    BJP reopens Chhath ghat in east Delhi; blames AAP for earlier 'closure'

    Updated on: Oct 25, 2025 5:27 PM IST
    PTI
    Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the ghat was reopened at people's request. (ANI)
    Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the ghat was reopened at people's request. (ANI)

    There was no immediate response from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the allegation.

    Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday reopened a Chhath ghat near the Yamuna Bank Metro Station, which he claimed was closed down by the previous AAP government in 2020, according to a party statement.

    "The Kejriwal government used to create obstacles in religious and cultural festivals, but the BJP government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is celebrating every festival with enthusiasm and spirit," Sachdeva said.

    

    Sachdeva said the ghat was reopened at people's request.

    "By reopening and preparing this ghat for Chhath, we have fulfilled the aspirations of the Bihari community living within a 4–5 km radius, including in Laxmi Nagar and Pandav Nagar," he said.

    BJP leader Dinesh Pratap Singh said the Purvanchali community and the Bihar Jagran Manch of East Delhi "are grateful", adding that the latter had requested Sachdeva to help reopen the ghat.

    The party statement said the Delhi BJP president "immediately spoke with local officials, obtained permission for the reconstruction of the ghat, and started preparing it for Chhath".

    Sachdeva visited the ghat under the pontoon bridge near the metro station and participated in a cleanliness drive along with party leaders and workers, including Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma, Shahdara district BJP president Deepak Gaba, Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha president Santosh Ojha, and MCD councillor Sandeep Kapoor, among others, it added.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes