BJP, teacher unions seek closure of schools amid pollution spike

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday demanded the closure of schools in the wake of the air quality index (AQI) breaching the “severe” level in the Capital. Separately, primary school teacher unions have also written to the mayor and Delhi chief minister seeking the closure of schools up to Class 5, raising concerns about children’s health.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said: “Smog towers and water sprinklers have failed, and people of Delhi are being forced to live in this hell. We are requesting the chief minister to at least close down primary schools without further delay so that little children are not exposed to such high pollution levels.”

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party said that “the BJP should avoid creating unnecessary panic”, and urged the party to work together to mitigate pollution.

Kuldeep Khatri, who heads the Shikshak Nyay Manch Nagar Nigam, said: “We have seen increase in breathing problems and irritation in eyes among little children. These conditions worsen when children arrive at schools early morning. Online classes should be held when the pollution levels are so high. This will also ensure fewer vehicles on roads.”

Last year, the Delhi government directed schools in the Capital to declare an early winter break, from November 9 to 19, amid “severe” AQI levels in the city to safeguard the health of both students and teachers.

Ramniwas Solanki, who heads the Nagar Nigam Shikshak Sangh, a union of MCD school teachers, said students were suffering from breathing problems. “We are minimising outdoor activities and exposure. Primary schools should not be opened in such conditions. But online classes should be held so that the academic progress does not suffer,” he said.

Principals of private schools said they are taking precautionary measures to protect children’s health.

Rashmi Raj Biswal, principal, DAV Pushpanjali Enclave, Pitampura, said: “We have infrastructure ready for online classes in case the need arises.”

Jyoti Arora, principal, Mount Abu Public School, Rohini, said: “The government should find a solution to this issue since it affects all schools, every year.”