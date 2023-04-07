Home / Cities / Delhi News / 'BJP to demolish school for new office’: AAP’s Sanjay Singh's fresh charge amid PM degree row

ByNisha Anand | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Apr 07, 2023 04:42 PM IST

Hitting out at the BJP, Singh said the move, if allowed, would jeopardise the future the school children and said AAP would never let it happen under its watch

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh alleged Friday the Bharatiya Janata Party plans to use bulldozers to demolish a government school next to its new office on Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. Singh claimed the BJP's office encroaches into the school's property and, rather than surrender land it does not own, the saffron party intends to destroy the school and claim the land.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday.(PTI)
"A government school right beside the BJP's new office is going to be demolished as the party wants to take possession of the land. First, they built a party office by occupying the school and now, they are planning to run bulldozers on it. AAP will never let that happen," Singh told reporters.

Hitting out at the BJP, the Rajya Sabha MP said the move, if allowed, would jeopardise the future of the 350 children attending the school, and that the AAP would never allow this to happen.

"No school will be demolished under AAP’s watch. BJP is planning to get that school demolished in the name of re-development. The party has its own private schools and, in order to do their business, they are closing down government schools," he alleged.

Singh also echoed remarks by colleague Manish Sisodia, the national capital's former education minister now in jail over the liquor excise policy.

Sisodia, who was also Delhi's deputy chief minister, wrote an open letter to prime minister Narendra Modi earlier today from Tihar Jail, in which he slammed the PM's 'lack of education' and said India could not be governed by one who 'does not understand the importance of education'.

That letter was re-tweeted by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. It said: "… it is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister is less educated… (Narendra) Modi does not understand science … Modiji does not understand the importance of education."

Controversy over the prime minister's educational qualifications is the latest chapter in an increasingly shrill and fierce AAP-BJP rivalry in the run-up to Assembly elections this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

