BJP unveils vision doc for Ggm, Manesar ahead of civic polls

ByLeena Dhankhar
Feb 27, 2025 09:26 AM IST

BJP released a vision document for Gurugram and Manesar municipal elections, focusing on urban development, women's safety, and land ownership rights.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its vision document for the upcoming municipal elections, outlining a comprehensive development roadmap for Gurugram and Manesar. The manifesto, unveiled by BJP mayoral candidates Raj Rani Malhotra and Sunderlal Yadav, along with senior party leaders, focuses on urban infrastructure upgrades, governance reforms, and public welfare initiatives. 

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala, BJP district president Kamal Yadav, and BJP’s mayoral candidate for Gurugram Rajrani Malhotra at a press meet on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala, BJP district president Kamal Yadav, and BJP’s mayoral candidate for Gurugram Rajrani Malhotra at a press meet on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala, who led the announcement, noted the BJP’s commitment to the “holistic development of Gurugram.” Among the key promises is granting legal ownership rights to families residing in urban and rural areas for over two decades, aimed at resolving long-standing land disputes. The party has also pledged a 25% reduction in property tax for women homeowners.

Urban development and infra 

Sunderlal Yadav, BJP’s mayoral candidate for Manesar, detailed plans to enhance traffic management, modernise road networks, and establish smart streets. He also highlighted the party’s commitment to developing modern libraries, recreational parks, and open gyms with special amenities for differently-abled individuals. “Strengthening solid waste management and implementing measures for cleaner public spaces remain a priority, along with expanding rainwater harvesting systems and water conservation measures,” he added.

According to the BJP’s vision document, women’s safety remains a focal point for the party, with plans to construct pink toilets equipped with sanitary napkin vending machines and baby feeding rooms in key commercial areas. Kamal Yadav, BJP district president, elaborated on traffic and parking solutions, including multi-level parking facilities and dedicated vending zones to reduce congestion. Additionally, the party proposes tackling stray animal issues by establishing dedicated shelters and launching sterilisation programs for stray dogs and monkeys. 

Addressing the people attending the announcement event, Rakhi Sharma, a member of the BJP Mahila Morcha, assured that the vision document addresses concerns of every community. She noted that the BJP’s state and national leadership are committed to Gurugram’s progress. “The vision document reflects our dedication to building a well-planned, modern city with world-class infrastructure,” she added. 

Meanwhile, BJP’s mayoral candidate for Gurugram, Rajrani Malhotra, underscored the party’s ambition to transform Gurugram into a “model city” with inclusive and sustainable development. “BJP’s leadership would focus on infrastructure, safety, and economic opportunities to enhance residents’ quality of life. The manifesto prioritises sanitation, safety, and digital governance as key pillars of development,” she added.

