BJP slams AAP over ‘failed’ poll promises

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has completed three years in its second stint in charge of the Capital, has “no achievements” to its credit.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri questioned the government’s performance in several sectors such as water, education, transport and pollution.

“There has not been an increase of even 1mgd (million gallons per day) in water supply over the past eight years and people are suffering from serious diseases due to dirty water. Not a single new school or hospital has been opened. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised to buy 15,000 buses but the number of DTC buses has decreased in eight years, and most of them are also overage,” said Bidhuri. “Delhi has become the most polluted capital city in the world.”

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said the last three years have been years of misgovernance. “The Kejriwal government has failed Delhi on every important sector such as education, health, public transport, road infrastructure, pollution and employment generation,” said Sachdeva.

The AAP declined to comment on the BJP’s remarks.