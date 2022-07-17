‘Blocking a CM…’: In letter to PM, Kejriwal alleges delay in nod for Singapore trip
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, objecting to delay in granting clearance for travel to Singapore.
“The Singapore government has invited me to present the Delhi model at a global conclave. The Delhi model will be presented before top world leaders. The entire world wants to know about the Delhi model,” the chief minister wrote in a letter to PM Modi.
“The invitation is a matter of pride for the country. Blocking a chief minister from attending such an event is against the interests of the country. Kindly grant permission as soon as possible so that I can make the nation proud during the event,” Kejriwal appealed to the prime minister.
The chief minister's proposed trip to Singapore to participate in the World Cities Summit is another point of tussle between his government and the Centre. An official from Kejriwal's office told HT that a file was sent to the Delhi lieutenant governor's office on June 7 seeking approval but the reply is awaited.
On June 1, Kejriwal had tweeted about him being invited to Singapore to present his ‘Delhi Model’.
“I thank the Singapore Government for inviting me to the World Cities Summit. I look forward to attending the summit and discussing urban solutions with global leaders. Singapore and Delhi can certainly work together towards achieving accelerated growth in public interest,” he had tweeted.
Rising population in Ranthambore reserve pushes 12 tigers to periphery
The Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan has seen a growth of 45% in big cat population in the last eight years. However, it has caused concern over not having adequate space for the tigers in the reserve to mark their territory. From 59 tigers in 2014, the present population of the big cats in the reserve has reached 86, according to official data.
Delhi police rope in Kareena Kapoor's 'Poo’ to stop traffic violations
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has nothing to do with the Delhi Police but Kareena Kapoor's iconic Poo has, as the Delhi Police, known for their innovative ways to create awareness about various subjects, have now taken Poo's help to make people aware of traffic regulations. The Delhi police successfully replicated an iconic sequence from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (shortened as K3G) and roped in Poo, Kareena Kapoor's character from the movie.
'Only 10% have got booster shots': Arvind Kejriwal's appeal to Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged Delhi to get booster doses amid global concerns over fresh surge in Covid cases. Only 8 per cent of the country's total population across India, the central government had said earlier this week, has got the third shot against coronavirus, also called as precautionary dose. A 75-day free booster dose campaign was launched on Friday at all government centres to encourage people to take the booster shots.
NHSRCL to get simulators for bullet train project
MUMBAI As the prime minister's pet bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is gaining momentum with land clearances from the Maharashtra government; the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, the body that is undertaking the construction, will now get simulators. Training of drivers, conductors and dispatchers (who control rail traffic and railway signals) will be undertaken on the simulators. The simulators will be set up in Vadodara in Gujarat and will have two types.
Tendulkar’s guard duped by cyber frauds
Mumbai A 32-year-old security guard working with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has lodged a complaint with the Bandra police station after Manish Manjrekar became a victim of cyber fraud. According to the Bandra police, a resident of MHADA Colony in Chembur, 32, Manjrekar, works as security at Tendulkar's residence. He stays with his two children, wife, mother and brother at Chembur. When Manjrekar tried reaching the fraud, his phone was switched off.
