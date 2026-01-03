BMW crash report: Accused deliberately chose far-off hosp to ‘manage situation’, say police

NEW DELHI The BMW involved in the incident. (HT Archive)

The Delhi Police, in a detailed accident report (DAR) submitted to court last week in connection with the death of 52-year-old Navjot Singh after being run over by a BMW in September 2025, said that the accused driver, Gaganpreet Makkad, deliberately chose Nulife Hospital to “manage the situation”.

In the charge sheet submitted with the DAR, the police alleged that Singh was alive for at least 15 minutes after being run over by the BMW and could have been saved with timely medical care.

The crash took place around 1.30pm on September 14, when Makkad’s speeding BMW crashed into a metro pillar, overturned, and rammed into Singh’s motorcycle. Singh was later shifted to Venkateswara Hospital, where he died. Singh was a deputy secretary in the Union finance ministry.

In the DAR, police documented Makkad’s connection with Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar. “The accused, Gaganpreet, is well-educated and aware of the consequences of an accident. However, she deliberately chose Nulife Hospital, likely to manage the situation, given the hospital’s connection with her father, Javinder Singh, which was confirmed during investigation,” the document read.

HT had earlier reported that Javinder Singh, identified by police as Makkad’s father, is listed as a director and promoter of Nulife Advanced Diagnostics Private Limited and Nulife Luxury Realtors Private Limited, both of which share the same registered address as the company that owns Nulife Hospital at House No. 1616, First Floor, Outram Line, GTB Nagar.

The police also said in the document that the accused had lived in Rajouri Garden for around six years and frequently passed by the accident site. “...it can be inferred that she was familiar with the area and hospitals. “Despite this, she chose Nulife Hospital, despite other hospitals being better equipped to handle such injuries. A timeline has been placed on record,” the report read.

Police, in the document, alleged that the accused’s behaviour in the hospital lobby was suspicious. “Despite being injured and unattended, Smt. Sandeep Kaur was present in the lobby, while the accused was seen moving around. This fact is corroborated by the statements of witnesses Navnoor and Parnave Bhardwaj and CCTV footage of Nulife hospital. The hospital’s response indicates that it lacks essential facilities like CT scans and MRI, which are crucial for treating trauma cases,” it read.

Police also submitted that although the complainant dialled 112 once, she did not repeat the call, “despite having her phone with her at the scene of the accident”.