Bodies of two men found in separate vehicles in Delhi

The decomposing body of a 32-year-old bus conductor was found inside a locked tourist bus in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri on Monday morning, police said, adding that a probe has been initiated to ascertain the cause of death. On Monday, local bus helpers noticed a foul smell and traces of blood near the vehicle, and alerted police around 7.50am. (Representational image)

The bus, operated by a private company, had been parked at the Nand Nagri bus stand since Saturday night. On Monday, local bus helpers noticed a foul smell and traces of blood near the vehicle, and alerted police around 7.50am.

“When we reached the spot, we found the bus locked from the inside. Upon opening it, the body of a man was discovered lying face down on the front left steps of the bus. He had head injuries and the body was in a decomposed state,” said Ashish Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (northeast).

The deceased was identified as Shiva Kumar, a conductor employed with the bus company. Police said the injuries could have resulted from an accidental fall, but other possibilities are being investigated. The bus owner and driver have been called in for questioning.

The body was shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination. Kumar’s family in Uttar Pradesh has been informed.

In a separate incident in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri, the body of a 55-year-old man was found inside a parked car near PVR Cinema on Monday evening. Police said they received a PCR call around 6.30pm from locals who reported a foul smell emanating from a Celerio car that had been stationary since Sunday evening.

“The vehicle was not locked. Our staff found a man lying inside with no visible injuries,” said DCP (west) Vichitra Veer.

The deceased was identified as Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Chaukhandi. His family has been informed and the body sent for autopsy.

