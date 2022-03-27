‘Bold, innovative’ Budget will address price rise, job shortage, says Kejriwal

The Delhi Budget is “innovative and bold”, and will address price rise and unemployment, the two biggest problems facing the country, by creating two million new jobs in five years, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said during a press conference, after his deputy Manish Sisodia presented the document in the state assembly.

The Delhi government on Saturday proposed an outlay of ₹75,800 crore for the financial year 2022-23, with a focus on creating jobs through the redevelopment of markets, business and transport policies, setting up an electronic city and organising business festivals, among others.

Kejriwal underlined the growth in Delhi’s budget spending over the last seven years, saying “it increased from ₹31,000 crore in 2015 to ₹76,000 crore in 2022-23.” This, he said, was largely due to government’s checks on graft.

“The Delhi government’s budget and its significant improvement over the years is no less than a miracle if we take into account the budgets presented by any of the state governments in the country, or even the Centre. This miracle happened because AAP is staunchly honest and because the government plugged leakages in revenue sources and spending, checked corruption and stopped unnecessary government expenditure,” Kejriwal said.

He said by March 2023, almost all unauthorised colonies in the city will have “good roads, drainage connectivity, water and be connected with the sewer pipeline network”.

He added that free education, health care, water, power and bus travel for women were a relief from the steep inflation and unemployment levels in the country.

“In the last seven years, the Delhi government has ensured around 12 lakh [1.2 million] job opportunities for the city’s young people. Of these, 178,000 jobs were created in the government sector, and around 10 lakh [one million] were carved out in the private sector. The pandemic led to several layoffs, causing livelihood troubles for many in Delhi, with loss of income sources,” he said.

The government has also identified five traditional markets in Delhi that will be revamped. “A Delhi Shopping Festival will be organised to draw attention and crowd to Delhi. It will be held every year, for a stretch of days, and will help create more jobs and boost the state economy on a yearly basis,” Kejriwal said. A Delhi Wholesale Festival will also be organised and the government will create an online portal for members of the public.

“Delhi’s goods and services will now reach each and every corner of the world. Gandhi Nagar will be developed as the ‘Grand Garment Hub’. The area’s garment industry is extremely popular and widespread, and once it is systematically streamlined and revamped, the opportunities for market development in Gandhi Nagar are endless,” Kejriwal said.