Bollywood director’s phone snatched from Delhi’s Connaught Place
A Bollywood director became the latest victim of phone snatching after bike-borne thieves mugged him in the inner circle of Connaught Place in Delhi on Monday night while he was booking a cab.
The complainant, identified as Yogesh Ishwar Dhabuwala, told the police that he was standing at the edge of the street around 10:20 pm and was about to book a cab when two men came on a bike and snatched his phone.
“There’s crucial information on my phone. I request that a prompt investigation be carried out,” he told the police in his complaint.
Also Read:Ludhiana | 25-year-old man falls off train in bid to foil phone snatching
The complainant added that he could neither note down the registration number of the bike, nor the make and model. He also could not identify the accused.
After the incident, the director said the police registered a case under sections 356 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person, in attempting to commit theft), 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (when a criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Indian Penal Code.
An investigation is underway, police said.
-
Siddaramaiah's birthday bash leads to traffic congestion for miles in Davanagere
The Davanagere district battled with heavy traffic for miles on Wednesday as senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah celebrated Siddaramaiah's' 75th birthday with thousands of loyalists coming on the streets. The party's national leader Rahul Gandhi is reportedly on a visit to Karnataka to attend the party's political affairs committee meeting on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming 2023 assembly polls. Siddaramaiah served as Karnataka's CM from 2013 to 2018.
-
5-day permission for mandals to use loudspeakers during Ganpati festival: Shinde
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced five days permission instead of the usual four days for mandals to use loudspeakers till midnight during Ganpati festival. According to current practice, local authorities like Pune Municipal Corporation give permission to Ganesh mandals to set up pandals ahead of the festival every year. The permission is valid for that year's festival.
-
Mumbai: Traffic movement to be affected on Western Express Highway, Malabar Hill
Mumbai traffic is expected to be slow on the western express highway and Malabar Hill on Wednesday morning due to scheduled VVIP movement, the Mumbai traffic police said. “Due to a pre-scheduled VVIP visit, traffic is likely to be slow between Santacruz Airport, the WEH to Malabar Hill from 10:30am to 11:30am and Malabar Hill to Regal Circle from 12:30pm to 06:00pm”, the tweet read.
-
Sena Pune unit chief among 6 held for attack on ex-minister Uday Samant’s car
Six people including Shiv Sena city unit chief Sanjay More were arrested by the Pune police hours after the alleged attack on the former minister Uday Samant's vehicle on Tuesday evening, officials said. Besides More, other suspects include Sambhaji Thorve, organiser of Sena leader Aditya Thackeray's rally at Katraj, party workers Rajesh Palaskar, Chandan Salunkhe, Suraj Lokhande and Rupesh Pawar. Samant, who was in the front seat, escaped unhurt during the attack.
-
Rain wreaks havoc in Bengaluru, coastal districts
Bengaluru city braced itself on Tuesday as rains caused severe water-logging in parts of the city with heavy traffic congestions and flooding in homes. Another shared a video of a senior citizen who pleaded for help from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the local administrative body of the city, to resolve the waterlogging problem around his house. In the wake of constant showers, Bengaluru traffic cops also advised citizens to travel carefully.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics