Bomb hoax disrupts Pune-bound Vistara flight from Delhi

A bomb threat was reported on a Pune-bound Vistara flight from Delhi, forcing the evacuation of passengers and a thorough inspection of the aircraft. The incident caused a temporary disruption at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The bomb threat was received at around 7.30am via a call made to the GMR call centre, according to people familiar with the matter. The incident caused a temporary disruption at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Representational Image)

The flight was to depart at around 8.30am and the boarding process was underway when the airline was informed about the call. Passengers were swiftly deboarded from the aircraft and moved to a safe distance. The flight and its luggage was thoroughly scanned for around eight hours, before finally being declared a hoax, officials said. The flight eventually departed at around 4.30pm.

“We confirm that the flight UK971, scheduled to fly from Delhi to Pune on 18 August 2023 is delayed due to mandatory security checks. We have been cooperating with the relevant security agencies for the same. In the meanwhile, we are making all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments,” a spokesperson for Vistara said in a statement.

“The flight was taken to an isolation bay where search and combing operations were carried out. This included passenger-checking and checking of their luggage too,” the official said, asking not to be named.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), one of the security agencies at the airport, said the call was declared a hoax after around eight hours. “The bomb threat call received was fairly specific, as the caller said the flight UK971, departing from Gate No. 42 had three bombs, which will detonate within an hour,” said a CISF official, adding that the bomb threat assessment committee (BTAC) had to carry out thorough inspections.