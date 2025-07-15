Bomb hoaxes declared at three Delhi schools

Email bomb hoaxes were declared at least at three schools on Monday, according to information shared by police. These included the CRPF School in Rohini, the Navy Children School in Chanakyapuri and the CRPF School in Dwarka. Security personnel at Navy Children School in Chanakyapuri. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Delhi Fire Services said they received calls from the three schools between 8am and 8.25am, following which other relevant authorities were also informed.

“Fire department, bomb disposal squad, dog squad and local police immediately reached the spot and started the cordon and search operation,” a fire department officer said.

A Delhi Police officer aware of the matter said that the email sender threatened to blow up the premises within 35-40 minutes of the email. However, searches revealed the threats to be hoaxes.

Meenu Tiwari, principal, CRPF Public School (Dwarka), said that the school received the bomb threat email at 7.54am. “We immediately evacuated the students and informed the authorities. All the standard operating procedures were followed, including a thorough check of the school premises. Afterwards, the school resumed,” she said

Navy Children School didn’t respond to queries on the hoax.

Last year, nearly 300 schools in Delhi, as well as the Indira Gandhi International Airport, received bomb threat emails, but all of these were later declared hoaxes.