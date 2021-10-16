BossDay: Professionals in Delhi-NCR say ‘Boss, tussi great ho!’

New Delhi

Love them or hate them, bosses are your life’s true ‘constants’, if you are an employee. But, when Covid-19 was at its peak, quite a few bosses shed their strict avatars and went out of their way to help colleagues and teammates — from offering mental health breaks to helping them find emergency Covid-related supplies. On Boss’s Day today, some professionals in Delhi-NCR express gratitude to their seniors, saying: “Boss, tussi great ho!”

From attending SOS calls to being available at odd hours and resolving issues — bosses did it all, and more. Gurugram-based Sarika Panda Bhatt, director of a firm, shares while talking about her boss, Manas Fuloria: “During the second wave, we were looking for a hospital bed and oxygen cylinder one night. Our boss was there for us all, even if it meant calling at 1 or 2 am. He told us, ‘Just focus on helping people, no need to do other work’. He even announced a concept wherein anyone can work from anywhere, permanently. I am really fortunate to have him as my mentor.”

Jerome Jaganathan, a sales professional from Lodhi Colony, says: “When many of my teammates were worried about salaries getting cut, our boss stepped up and made sure we get full salaries throughout the Covid period. In fact, he’s often asked us if we need help, since the pandemic struck.”

Some share how their bosses have helped them stay mentally healthy amid #WFH life. “In mid-August, my boss acknowledged my need for a short break to improve my mental health, and approved a week-long leave for a trip to Ladakh, that too on short notice. He has also been helping me manage overwhelming work phases. This is so thoughtful, especially in times like these,” says Dishant Passi, a Delhi-based business analyst in multimedia domain.

And Preeti Chauhan, a Delhi-based marketing professional, recounts how her boss personally prepared meals for a Covid-infected colleague: “My boss himself cooked dal, rice and green vegetables, arranged medicines and nariyal pani to send to the home of that colleague and her brother, who were both infected. And when talking to the team, he told us all to take it easy and not stress about work.” Well, isn’t that a shift from the usual boss bitching?

Author tweets @siddhijainn

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter