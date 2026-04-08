Breach fallout: Delhi Assembly to hold drills, get new integrated alarm system

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly will get an integrated alarm system for its premises, it was decided at a high-level meeting on Tuesday between Delhi Police and Assembly officials, a day after a 37-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh allegedly broke through the barricades and entered the complex, placing flowers in the Speaker’s car before escaping. Police personnel inspect a flower bouquet after an SUV driven by a masked man forced its way through one of the boundary gates of the Delhi Assembly premises, The driver escaped from the same route after placing a flower bouquet outside the Speaker's office in New Delhi, India, on Monday, April 6, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

An officer aware of the developments said, “Police will install an integrated alarm system so that, in case of emergency, senior officers will receive the alert directly.” The officer further said that it was decided that mock security drills will be conducted on the premises every month.

On Monday, Sarabjit Singh, a businessman from Uttar Pradesh, rammed his SUV into the barricades of the Vidhan Sabha in Civil Lines, entered the premises, briefly sat in the Speaker’s car and left flowers in the boot. The incident, which lasted around five minutes, raised questions over security arrangements at one of the most secure buildings in the Capital. The 37-year-old was arrested two hours later in Roop Nagar.

On Tuesday, two Delhi Police personnel and one CRPF personnel who were deployed at Gate No. 2, from where Sarabjit entered, were suspended.

“Based on prima facie findings, one sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector of the security unit of Delhi Police have been put under suspension,” said a police spokesperson. Police also said one CRPF personnel deployed at Gate No. 2 has been suspended.

On Tuesday, deputy commissioner of police (North) Raja Banthia and joint commissioner of police Madhur Verma again visited the Assembly premises to review security.

Gate No. 2 is manned by the CRPF, and only two guards were present at the time of the incident.

A probe into his motives is still ongoing, with family saying the 37-year-old, who was also off his medication for mental health issues, had been disturbed about news of his nephew’s disappearance and wanted to meet a minister to seek help.

Police said they have yet to receive coherent answers and are also examining a possible “terror” angle, adding that the incident appeared to be planned.

“He bought artificial flowers from Panipat and drove straight to the Assembly. If he was unwell, why was he travelling unsupervised?” a senior officer said.

Speaking to HT on Tuesday, his brother-in-law, Harman, whose son is the one who disappeared, said that Sarabjit was keen on meeting a minister to help trace his nephew. The family had been trying to keep the news of the 20-year-old's disappearance from Sarabjit, given his mental health issues, but the 37-year-old allegedly chanced on the information on Facebook a few days ago and became increasingly distressed.

“Sarabjit has been on medication for depression and other issues for seven to eight years now. There are times he gets aggressive and restless. Sadly, he found out about the case through a Facebook post. He got very upset and angry and came to visit us in Nangal on April 3-4,” said Harman. “ We tried to calm him, but the situation turned very bad. He had forgotten his medicines.”