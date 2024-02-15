Brick by brick: Delhi’s Gole Market on way to reclaim old glory

At least twenty workers on Thursday meticulously removed additions made to the building over the years, and marked out portions of the original structure that needed attention. The building in question was the 103-year-old Gole Market — a two-story octagonal structure designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens in 1921. And the presence of the workers indicated that a project initiated by the New Delhi Municipal Council to convert the British structure to a museum dedicated to Indian women achievers had finally picked up pace. Renovations underway at Gole Market on Thursday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

According to NDMC officials, teams have been formed to remove the “buildup” — additions such as slabs and fittings made by shopkeepers over the years; strengthen the foundation; and retrofit damaged portions.

One of the officials, who asked not to be named, said that as part of the first phase of restoration, workers are trying to retain the essence of the market while, at the same time, ensuring it can sustain the load of modern fixtures.

On Thursday, heavy scaffolding could be seen supporting the building’s century-old arches and lime-plastered roof.

The market, surrounded by the metal sheets, still bore the fading signboards of its former occupants — Gujarat Fisheries, the Air India Maharaja, Lehar Pepsi, among others — as the workers took out old furniture from around 30 outlets.

Inside the edifice, the asbestos sheets of the first floor had been taken down, and the marble counters and modifications inside the shops were being demolished with hammers.

NDMC vice-chairperson Satish Upadhyay, who inspected the project on Thursday, said it will help preserve the Capital’s cultural heritage.

“The foundation strengthening work at the Gole Market Building has commenced, with a strong emphasis on preserving its original structure. The civil department is engaged in complementary tasks such as preparing a subway and maintaining the surrounding area to enhance the museum’s ambiance. The project is on track for completion within 18 months,” said Upadhyay.

Over the last century, the market hosted a “refugee studio” run by noted painter BC Sanyal and his wife Snehlata, a ghazal singer and actress, which became a hub for artists. It also housed confectioneries, sweet shops, and fast-food restaurants.

“We cannot use heavier machinery as it may damage the core structure. The idea is to remove all additions by shopkeepers over the last century, replace the weakened portions and bring back the market to its original form. The new structure will have a giant hemispherical glass dome at the centre and will be a centrally air-conditioned building,” a contractor carrying out the work said.

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena laid the foundation stone for the restoration project at the market, which is to be turned into a museum named “Veerangana”, on October 21, 2023. The overall project is estimated to take two years and cost ₹21.66 crore.

Built by Lutyens, who planned New Delhi, as a subsidiary market to the business centre at Connaught Place, Gole Market initially served the needs of the residents with shops selling grain, milk, vegetable, and groceries, and slowly took different avatars.