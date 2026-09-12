New Delhi, As India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital, Connaught Place has been drawing a larger number of foreign visitors, with delegates and their families exploring traditional shops and restaurants in the heart of Delhi, traders said on Saturday. BRICS buzz draws foreign visitors to Connaught Place

The New Delhi Traders Association , which represents traders in Connaught Place, said, "Many foreign delegate families are visiting CP today."

An NDTA official said Chinese, Egyptian and African nationals were among the foreign visitors mostly spotted at Connaught Place. Many of them were seen exploring traditional shops selling ethnic Indian clothes and handicrafts, besides visiting the Tibetan Market.

"They are interested in seeing the traditional side of Delhi. Many foreign visitors are going to shops selling ethnic Indian dresses and are also visiting the Tibetan Market," he said.

The visitors are also exploring traditional restaurants and fine-dining establishments in and around Connaught Place, he said.

"Some restaurants have introduced millet-based dishes on their menus, giving foreign visitors an opportunity to sample Indian ingredients in contemporary preparations," according to the association.

The BRICS summit has also added to the atmosphere in Connaught Place, with BRICS-related banners and posters put up and with no hawkers in the area and decorative lighting enhanced in the market.

The NDTA official said the foreign footfall was higher on Saturday compared to a normal day. While some foreign visitors can normally be spotted at Connaught Place, there were visitors at several shops and fine-dining restaurants on Saturday, he said.

He said that traders had not expected such a large number of foreign visitors over the weekend, especially with restrictions in place for the movement of delegates and other dignitaries.

He further said that the restaurants are expected to witness a good number of visitors for dinner.

Connaught Place has remained open during the summit period, even as authorities have put traffic restrictions and diversions in place for the movement of VVIPs and foreign dignitaries.

The 18th BRICS Summit is being held at the Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13 under India's chairship. BRICS currently has 11 member countries, while 10 partner countries are part of the expanded grouping.

With delegations and visitors from across the expanded BRICS grouping in the capital, traders said the international gathering had brought an unusual buzz to Connaught Place, with visitors combining official engagements with shopping, dining and a glimpse of Delhi's traditional commercial culture.

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