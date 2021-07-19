Home / Cities / Delhi News / BSES discoms to stop buying power from 6 thermal plants
BSES discoms to stop buying power from 6 thermal plants

  • The two BSES discoms in Delhi are now looking at giving up the electricity purchased from at least six more plants located outside the Capital
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 05:35 AM IST

After exiting the power purchase agreement (PPA) with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for the Dadri-1 plant, the two BSES discoms in Delhi are now looking at giving up the electricity purchased from at least six more plants located outside the Capital,the Reliance Infrastructure-led BSES said on Sunday.

“Apart from Dadri-I, BSES discoms in Delhi have initiated the process with the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission for exiting the PPAs with the remaining power plants in this category. The PPA with five of these plants -- Unchahar-1, Farakka, Dadri 1, Auriya gas, and Anta -- has already crossed its shelf life of 25 years,” said a discom official.

