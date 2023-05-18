‘Bus drivers do not stop for women passengers’: Delhi CM Kejriwal lists free bus ride as reason

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday spoke about how bus drivers do not stop buses for women passengers because of Delhi government’s free bus ride scheme which offers free bus rides to women traveling in Delhi's public buses. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, “There are complaints that some drivers do not stop the bus on seeing women as the ride for women is free. This will not be tolerated at all.”(Twitter/ArvindKejriwal)

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, “There are complaints that some drivers do not stop the bus on seeing women as the ride for women is free. This will not be tolerated at all. Strict action is being taken against this bus driver.”

Delhi's Transport and Law Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the driver of the bus had been replaced and taken off duty.

He tweeted, “As per the instructions of Hon'ble Chief Minister, the driver has been replaced and taken off duty till further orders. Investigation has been started against the driver and other staff.”

In a previous tweet, Gahlot said, “The driver and other staff have been identified. Strict action is being taken. This type of behavior by any driver is absolutely not acceptable. I appeal to the passengers that if they see such irregularities anywhere, they should immediately make a video and share it. Strict action will be taken.”

AAP leaders Dr. Runakshi Sharma responded to Kejriwal's announcement calling him the “brother and son” of women in Delhi.

She said, “If anyone in the country has ensured the safety and convenience of women, then it has been possible only under your leadership, sir. Being a brother-son of the women of Delhi, your awareness towards them shows your best personality and the best Chief Minister of India.”

The Delhi government increased its allocation of funds on women-specific schemes to ₹5,740 crore in the 2023-2024 budget, which will focus on providing free bus tickets to women in government buses among other things.

Finance Minister Gahlot said while presenting the budget that since the launch of the free bus travel scheme for women in 2019, around 100 crore trips had been undertaken by women commuters.

