Cab driver charge-sheeted for obscene act before college student

The Delhi Police have filed a chargesheet against a cab driver associated with an app-based cab aggregator for allegedly performing a sexual act in front of a 22-year-old Ambedkar University student who had booked a ride in his cab in September this year. The cab driver remains in judicial custody, police added (Representative photo)

Police said the cab aggregator initially refused to share details of the driver after the alleged incident, citing privacy concerns.

In the chargesheet, filed earlier this month, police have listed 18 witnesses, including police personnel and doctors who examined the woman.

According to police, on September 8, the victim, originally from Bengaluru, had booked a cab from Kalyan Vihar to the university when the incident occurred. She alleged that the driver, identified as Lum Shankar, touched her inappropriately on her thigh and was masturbating while seated in the driver’s seat.

“When asked why she chose to sit beside the driver and not in the rear seat, she stated that she suffers from motion sickness and therefore prefers to sit in the front,” an officer noted in the document.

The woman said she asked the driver to stop the vehicle, but he initially refused. He later stopped the cab, asked her to get off, and sped away.

She then approached police personnel present nearby, who took her to Maurice Nagar police station. After consulting her family and friends, she submitted a written complaint.

“Meanwhile, the complainant herself contacted the customer care of the cab aggregator to obtain the driver’s details, but they refused to share the information citing privacy concerns,” the chargesheet stated.

Subsequently, the investigating officer contacted the company’s customer care, apprised them of the incident, and the company then shared the driver’s contact details with the police. He was later called to the police station and arrested, officers said.

Police have also annexed CCTV footage with the chargesheet, showing the cab stopping near Ramjas College at around 9.45am before moving towards Kranti Chowk. “The CCTV footage corroborates the statement of the complainant,” the document said.

