Cab dropped off 2 people near Israel Embassy blast spot, CCTV footage found

The Delhi Police’s special cell team on Saturday obtained a CCTV footage of the spot near the Israel Embassy where an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast took place on Friday evening, sources told news agency ANI. The footage showed a cab dropping off two people who walked towards the embassy. Attempts are on to identify the cab driver and sketches are being made. A high alert has been sounded in cities such as Jaipur and Mumbai with security tightened in sensitive areas in wake of this incident in the national Capital.

The IED exploded at 5.05pm on Friday and there were no injuries or damage to any property. Officials pointed out that a note addressed to the embassy sealed in an envelope was found at the explosion site but they refused to divulge further details, according to PTI.

Delhi: A low-intensity explosion occurred near Israel Embassy yesterday. Samples collected from the spot by a crime investigation team this morning. Investigation is underway.



(Pics source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/qKHMrPRtKG — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021





The explosion took place at a time when top political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, were attending the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, which is less than two kilometres away from the embassy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he has full confidence that India will carry out a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure the safety of Israelis who are there. Soon after the incident, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval spoke to his Israeli counterpart and updated him on the situation.

Also Watch| Blast in Delhi: Israel envoy says diplomats safe, Jaiskankar assures security





﻿

Meanwhile, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders told Hindustan Times that Union home minister Amit Shah postponed his two-day visit to West Bengal due to the incident. Shah is in constant contact with police officials and is monitoring the situation.