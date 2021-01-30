IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Cab dropped off 2 people near Israel Embassy blast spot, CCTV footage found
The IED exploded at 5.05pm on Friday and there were no injuries or damage to any property.(PTI)
The IED exploded at 5.05pm on Friday and there were no injuries or damage to any property.(PTI)
delhi news

Cab dropped off 2 people near Israel Embassy blast spot, CCTV footage found

Attempts are on to identify the cab driver and sketches are being made. A high alert has been sounded in cities such as Jaipur and Mumbai with security tightened in sensitive areas in wake of this incident in the national Capital.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:40 AM IST

The Delhi Police’s special cell team on Saturday obtained a CCTV footage of the spot near the Israel Embassy where an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast took place on Friday evening, sources told news agency ANI. The footage showed a cab dropping off two people who walked towards the embassy. Attempts are on to identify the cab driver and sketches are being made. A high alert has been sounded in cities such as Jaipur and Mumbai with security tightened in sensitive areas in wake of this incident in the national Capital.

The IED exploded at 5.05pm on Friday and there were no injuries or damage to any property. Officials pointed out that a note addressed to the embassy sealed in an envelope was found at the explosion site but they refused to divulge further details, according to PTI.


The explosion took place at a time when top political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, were attending the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, which is less than two kilometres away from the embassy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he has full confidence that India will carry out a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure the safety of Israelis who are there. Soon after the incident, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval spoke to his Israeli counterpart and updated him on the situation.

Also Watch| Blast in Delhi: Israel envoy says diplomats safe, Jaiskankar assures security


﻿

Meanwhile, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders told Hindustan Times that Union home minister Amit Shah postponed his two-day visit to West Bengal due to the incident. Shah is in constant contact with police officials and is monitoring the situation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi delhi police
app
Close
The IED exploded at 5.05pm on Friday and there were no injuries or damage to any property.(PTI)
The IED exploded at 5.05pm on Friday and there were no injuries or damage to any property.(PTI)
delhi news

Cab dropped off 2 people near Israel Embassy blast spot, CCTV footage found

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:40 AM IST
Attempts are on to identify the cab driver and sketches are being made. A high alert has been sounded in cities such as Jaipur and Mumbai with security tightened in sensitive areas in wake of this incident in the national Capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Delhi-UP border in New Delhi( Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Delhi-UP border in New Delhi( Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Farm agitation swells after surge in Jatland

By S Raju, shiv sunny, Hindustan Times, Meerut/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • Mahapanchayat vows support after visuals of tearful farm leader Tikait stir emotions in western UP; crowds bulge at protest sites.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Several people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

More FIRs on Cong leader, journos

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:12 AM IST
  • This came a day after Noida police filed an FIR against the same group of people under similar charges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Balram pedals around the Capital on his rickety cart collecting thermocol pieces, the kind that are used to cushion electrical gadgets or delicate furniture items from breaking during transport.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
Balram pedals around the Capital on his rickety cart collecting thermocol pieces, the kind that are used to cushion electrical gadgets or delicate furniture items from breaking during transport.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
delhi news

Delhiwale: The thermocol man

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:10 AM IST
  • A glimpse into Balram’s aspirations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel deployed at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Security personnel deployed at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Questions raised after police fail to stop breach

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:57 AM IST
  • This was the first incident of violence at the protest site, and forced police to lob tear-gas shells and lathi-charge both farmers and the mob, who claimed to be local residents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The stone-pelters clashed with the police, protesting farmers. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
The stone-pelters clashed with the police, protesting farmers. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Sticks, stones at Singhu as group enters site, clashes with farmers

By Kainat Sarfaraz, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:51 AM IST
  • Eyewitnesses said that the farmer was intending to drive the stone-pelting mob away, even as police said that he attacked the officer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 25 FIRs have been registered in connection with the January 26 violence.(Bloomberg)
Over 25 FIRs have been registered in connection with the January 26 violence.(Bloomberg)
delhi news

Police urge people to assist probe with footage of R-Day tractor rally violence

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:40 AM IST
On Tuesday, during the tractor rally, a group of farmers deviated from the assigned route, broke through barriers, clashed with security personnel in several parts of Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thousands of agitators rushed to Ghazipur, after a video of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait breaking down in tears went viral online.(Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times Photo)
Thousands of agitators rushed to Ghazipur, after a video of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait breaking down in tears went viral online.(Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times Photo)
delhi news

Tears, water, and a protest rekindled

By shiv sunny, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:15 AM IST
  • This time, apart from old-timers who had been here before, farmers who initially sat out of the protest landed up as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Locals march with tricolour in Chandni Chowk amid heavy police presence

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:11 AM IST
A group of people, claiming to be local residents, on Friday afternoon took out a parade in Chandni Chowk holding a big tricolour and shouting slogans against the farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police officers keep a watch over agitating farmers in New Delhi. (Amal KS/Hindustan Times)
Delhi Police officers keep a watch over agitating farmers in New Delhi. (Amal KS/Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Forensic teams visit Ghazipur as part of Jan 26 violence probe

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Senior police officers said that the anti-terror unit issued notices to several farmer leaders and other protesters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Not deterred by violence, more will join us, say farmer protesters at Singhu

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
As the dust settled after the violence at Singhu border — where a group of locals claiming to be residents of nearby neighbourhoods clashed with protesters on Friday, leaving at least 15 farmers and five police officers injured — leaders of the agitation said that more protesters will join their stir in the coming days in a press conference
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Metro trains between Model Town-Vishwavidyalaya to not operate from 11:30 pm on Saturday till 8am on Sunday

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Trains between Model Town and Vishwavidyalaya Metro station on the Yellow line will not operate from 11:30 pm on Saturday till 8am on Sunday due to maintenance works, Delhi Metro rail corporation (DMRC) said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Border closure, Beating Retreat hit traffic movement in city

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Closure of several borders points of the city, coupled with traffic restrictions for the Beating Retreat ceremony, led to chaos on the city’s roads on Friday, with long traffic jams being reported from various parts
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi sees another cold day; air quality still ‘very poor’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Delhi continued to experience cold day conditions with the minimum temperature on Friday touching 4 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees below normal, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD)
READ FULL STORY
Close
The counter-protesters tried to cross the barricades and approach the farmers, but were pushed back by the police.(ANI Photo)
The counter-protesters tried to cross the barricades and approach the farmers, but were pushed back by the police.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Tikri simmers after ‘locals’ demand farmers’ eviction

By Ashish Mishra, Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:34 AM IST
  • Police did not let the counter-protesters to move towards the site where farmers are sitting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP