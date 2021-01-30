Cab dropped off 2 people near Israel Embassy blast spot, CCTV footage found
The Delhi Police’s special cell team on Saturday obtained a CCTV footage of the spot near the Israel Embassy where an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast took place on Friday evening, sources told news agency ANI. The footage showed a cab dropping off two people who walked towards the embassy. Attempts are on to identify the cab driver and sketches are being made. A high alert has been sounded in cities such as Jaipur and Mumbai with security tightened in sensitive areas in wake of this incident in the national Capital.
The IED exploded at 5.05pm on Friday and there were no injuries or damage to any property. Officials pointed out that a note addressed to the embassy sealed in an envelope was found at the explosion site but they refused to divulge further details, according to PTI.
The explosion took place at a time when top political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, were attending the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, which is less than two kilometres away from the embassy.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he has full confidence that India will carry out a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure the safety of Israelis who are there. Soon after the incident, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval spoke to his Israeli counterpart and updated him on the situation.
Also Watch| Blast in Delhi: Israel envoy says diplomats safe, Jaiskankar assures security
Meanwhile, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders told Hindustan Times that Union home minister Amit Shah postponed his two-day visit to West Bengal due to the incident. Shah is in constant contact with police officials and is monitoring the situation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cab dropped off 2 people near Israel Embassy blast spot, CCTV footage found
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm agitation swells after surge in Jatland
- Mahapanchayat vows support after visuals of tearful farm leader Tikait stir emotions in western UP; crowds bulge at protest sites.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More FIRs on Cong leader, journos
- This came a day after Noida police filed an FIR against the same group of people under similar charges.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: The thermocol man
- A glimpse into Balram’s aspirations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Questions raised after police fail to stop breach
- This was the first incident of violence at the protest site, and forced police to lob tear-gas shells and lathi-charge both farmers and the mob, who claimed to be local residents.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sticks, stones at Singhu as group enters site, clashes with farmers
- Eyewitnesses said that the farmer was intending to drive the stone-pelting mob away, even as police said that he attacked the officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police urge people to assist probe with footage of R-Day tractor rally violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tears, water, and a protest rekindled
- This time, apart from old-timers who had been here before, farmers who initially sat out of the protest landed up as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Locals march with tricolour in Chandni Chowk amid heavy police presence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forensic teams visit Ghazipur as part of Jan 26 violence probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not deterred by violence, more will join us, say farmer protesters at Singhu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro trains between Model Town-Vishwavidyalaya to not operate from 11:30 pm on Saturday till 8am on Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Border closure, Beating Retreat hit traffic movement in city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi sees another cold day; air quality still ‘very poor’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tikri simmers after ‘locals’ demand farmers’ eviction
- Police did not let the counter-protesters to move towards the site where farmers are sitting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox