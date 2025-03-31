CAG report on pollution in Delhi to be presented on Tuesday

Chief minister Rekha Gupta will table another Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the performance audit on prevention and mitigation of vehicular air pollution in Delhi on Tuesday, an official list by the assembly secretariat mentioned. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (ANI)

The budget session of Delhi assembly is set to resume on Tuesday after the weekend and will begin with discussions on issues raised under Rule 280 (a matter, which is not a point of order, has to be presented after a notice to the assembly secretary), followed by the tabling of the CAG report. The last part of the day will witness short discussions on water shortages, waterlogging, sewage blockage and desilting of drains in the city.

Delhi assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said that the eighth pending CAG report will be tabled on Tuesday. “This will be the sixthreport to be tabled in this session. Two others were tabled in the previous session. It will be on ‘prevention of air pollution from vehicles’. There will be a discussion on this report in the next two days. Action taken note has been sought from the departments on these reports. Whatever financial loss and corruption that has happened in Delhi, the assembly is competent to take any decision in the matter,” Gupta said.

On March 28,the speaker had said that seven of the 14 pending CAG reports have been tabled in the assembly. He also referred all reports to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), to submit its findings within three months. The seven CAG reports tabled so far pertain to the liquor policy, health, performance of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), two on finance accounts and two on appropriation accounts.

Non tabling of 14 CAG reports pertaining to its tenure in Delhi by the previous AAP-led Delhi government was a key issue raised by the BJP in the run up to Delhi elections. The opposition BJP legislators had alleged that the AAP had deliberately suppressed the CAG reports and withheld them to hide its financial irregularities and corruption. All BJP legislators led by the then LoP Vijender Gupta filed a writ petition in December after which the reports were forwarded to the LG, cleared and finally sent to the speaker. However, they were never tabled.