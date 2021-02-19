IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Can’t bar kids from e-classes over fees, Delhi govt warns schools
The DoE had directed schools not to deny access to online education to students unable to pay school fees due to the financial crisis caused by the the lockdown.(Representational )
The DoE had directed schools not to deny access to online education to students unable to pay school fees due to the financial crisis caused by the the lockdown.(Representational )
delhi news

Can’t bar kids from e-classes over fees, Delhi govt warns schools

The Delhi’s directorate of education (DoE) had ordered schools not to deny access to online education to students unable to pay fees due to the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:28 AM IST

Schools could not deny students access to online classes over the non-payment of fees, the Delhi government said on Thursday, reiterating rules it had put in place owing to restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after it received reports from some parents that institutions had threatened to expel their children for not submitting payment.

A state government official on Thursday said, “No school can prevent students from attending online classes if their parents were not able to submit the fees, owing to financial hardships brought about by the pandemic.”

The official also said schools could only charge parents the “development fee” and “annual fee” components for a pro-rated basis for 2020, with payments to be calculated from the day in-person classes resumed for the student concerned.

Read more: ‘Students retain more information during online lessons’

Weeks after in-person classes were shut due to the nationwide lockdown, which was implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19, Delhi’s directorate of education (DoE) had in April, and later in August, issued orders warning private schools not to charge parents any component other than the tuition fees during the period of the curbs.

The DoE had also directed schools not to deny access to online education to students unable to pay school fees due to the financial crisis caused by the the lockdown.

The DoE’s orders were challenged in the Delhi high court by several private school trusts and associations, and these matters are still sub judice.

However, as schools started reopening for students of classes 10 and 12 from January 18 and for those in classes 9 and 11 from February 5, some parents alleged that school authorities were forcing them to clear dues across payment components.

Read more: Delhi school events: KPS, Vikaspuri, honoured with prestigious award

The father of a class 9 and a class 11 student at a private school in Dwarka received a message from the school, warning that his childrens’ names will be struck off the school rolls if the pending fees were not paid by February 22.

“I lost my job during the lockdown and could not pay the tuition fees last year for several months. Now the school has given me a bill of 1.35 lakh, adding complete annual charges and development fees. I can’t afford to pay this,” said the man, who asked not to be named.

Several parents of students in earlier classes, which have not resumed in-person lessons, also complained of similar action.

The father of a class 2 student and a class 8 student at a private school in Nirankari Colony alleged that despite him paying fees till August, the school did not allow his children to appear in the ongoing exams.

“I told the school that I lost my job during the lockdown, and the fees submission was delayed. They first removed my children’s names from online classes and barred them from exams despite government orders.”

The Delhi government official said private schools could only charge tuition fees from students whose offline classes have not resumed yet. “As per DoE orders, only tuition fees can be charged from such students.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
online classes delhi government delhi schools
Close
The DoE had directed schools not to deny access to online education to students unable to pay school fees due to the financial crisis caused by the the lockdown.(Representational )
The DoE had directed schools not to deny access to online education to students unable to pay school fees due to the financial crisis caused by the the lockdown.(Representational )
delhi news

Can’t bar kids from e-classes over fees, Delhi govt warns schools

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:28 AM IST
The Delhi’s directorate of education (DoE) had ordered schools not to deny access to online education to students unable to pay fees due to the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Photo
HT Photo
delhi news

Delhiwale: Old Delhi’s bistro-style hang-out

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Head to Ebony café to enjoy a cappuccino with a view of the Jama Masjid
READ FULL STORY
Close
Permission requests have also shown that at least 695 trees in the Ridge area will be affected by the Metro construction work.(AP)
Permission requests have also shown that at least 695 trees in the Ridge area will be affected by the Metro construction work.(AP)
delhi news

5.5km of Metro Phase-4 line may traverse Ridge, documents show

By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Documents accessed by Hindustan Times show that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has sought permission from the forest department to take up 50,875sqm of Ridge land for permanent and temporary use.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Farmers’ rail roko agitation has minimal impact, passes off peacefully

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:47 PM IST
While farmers demanding the repeal of agriculture laws declared their four-hour rail blockade on Thursday a success, railway officials said it had “negligible impact” on train services
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Court pulls up police over delayed filing of charge sheets

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Upset that the charge sheet in a particular case was delayed by more than a year and a half, a Delhi court has directed assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) of the south-east district to furnish details of all charge sheets that were filed over the past three years
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Delhi metro train in transit amid dense fog and cold wether near Yamuna River Bank, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
A Delhi metro train in transit amid dense fog and cold wether near Yamuna River Bank, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Delhi Metro: 3 new automated motor driving test tracks in three months

By Abhishek Dey, Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Delhi currently has nine automated driving test tracks. The first one was launched at Sarai Kale Khan in February 2018. The next few came up at Mayur Vihar I, Surajmal Vihar, Shakur Basti and Burari.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal meets the families of corona warriors late Raj Kumar and late Ompal Singh, in Delhi.(PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal meets the families of corona warriors late Raj Kumar and late Ompal Singh, in Delhi.(PTI)
delhi news

1cr cheques to families of two more front-line workers who died of Covid

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Kejriwal on Thursday went to meet the families of Om Pal Singh, principal of the government boys’ senior secondary school Kalyanpuri, who had died of Covid-19 after having contracted it while working in one of the hunger relief centres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Gang that supplied bullets to criminals busted; two MBA grads among six arrested

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:45 PM IST
After a four-day operation, the Delhi Police arrested six men-- two of them MBA graduates -- and busted a gang that allegedly used to supply ammunitions to criminal gangs in Delhi and neighbouring states
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Woman kills husband for stopping her from sending money to son

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Angry with her husband for not allowing her to send a monthly allowance to her five-year-old son from her previous marriage, a 24-year-old woman strangled him to death at their home in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on Monday, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy Chief Minister and Labour minister Manish Sisodia handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries at an event held at the Delhi Secretariat.(ANI)
Deputy Chief Minister and Labour minister Manish Sisodia handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries at an event held at the Delhi Secretariat.(ANI)
delhi news

Delhi govt disburses 3.18 crore to construction workers under welfare schemes

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:24 PM IST
The beneficiaries included 181 construction workers who received claims under the maternity scheme, 131 under the education scheme, 53 under the death and funeral scheme and 51 under the pension scheme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Representational Image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Rail roko: Delhi Metro shuts entry, exit to four stations

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:18 PM IST
In a tweet on Thursday, DMRC said that entry and exit to Tikri border, Pandit Shri Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh have been closed. Officials said this was done because of “security concerns” raised by Delhi Police
READ FULL STORY
Close
Entry and exit gates of several metro stations in Delhi was closed on Thursday. (AP File Photo )
Entry and exit gates of several metro stations in Delhi was closed on Thursday. (AP File Photo )
delhi news

Entry, exit at 4 Delhi metro stations closed in view of farmers’ rail roko call

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:08 PM IST
The protesting farmers have called for a four-hour national lockdown railway blockade between 12 noon and 4 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers as national petrol and diesel prices rise at Bharat Petroleum Fuel Station, in New Delhi. (ANI File Photo )
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers as national petrol and diesel prices rise at Bharat Petroleum Fuel Station, in New Delhi. (ANI File Photo )
business

Petrol price climbs to 89.88/L in Delhi, diesel crosses 80-mark

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:37 AM IST
Petrol retailed at 96.32 per litre in Mumbai on Thursday and diesel at 87.32 while the fuels were priced at 91.11 and 83.86 respectively in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view from Mayur Vihar on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Amal KS/HT photo)
A view from Mayur Vihar on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Amal KS/HT photo)
delhi news

Delhi AQI remains in very poor zone, slight improvement likely during the day

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi a day ago was 324, in the very poor zone
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators at the Ghazipur farmers’ protest site in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Demonstrators at the Ghazipur farmers’ protest site in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders closed, traffic diverted to avoid jams

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Delhi Traffic Police officers said Delhi and Ghaziabad are facing heavy traffic jams in peak hours as the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border has remained completely closed due to the ongoing agitation
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP