Can’t bar kids from e-classes over fees, Delhi govt warns schools

Schools could not deny students access to online classes over the non-payment of fees, the Delhi government said on Thursday, reiterating rules it had put in place owing to restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after it received reports from some parents that institutions had threatened to expel their children for not submitting payment.

A state government official on Thursday said, “No school can prevent students from attending online classes if their parents were not able to submit the fees, owing to financial hardships brought about by the pandemic.”

The official also said schools could only charge parents the “development fee” and “annual fee” components for a pro-rated basis for 2020, with payments to be calculated from the day in-person classes resumed for the student concerned.

Read more: ‘Students retain more information during online lessons’

Weeks after in-person classes were shut due to the nationwide lockdown, which was implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19, Delhi’s directorate of education (DoE) had in April, and later in August, issued orders warning private schools not to charge parents any component other than the tuition fees during the period of the curbs.

The DoE had also directed schools not to deny access to online education to students unable to pay school fees due to the financial crisis caused by the the lockdown.

The DoE’s orders were challenged in the Delhi high court by several private school trusts and associations, and these matters are still sub judice.

However, as schools started reopening for students of classes 10 and 12 from January 18 and for those in classes 9 and 11 from February 5, some parents alleged that school authorities were forcing them to clear dues across payment components.

Read more: Delhi school events: KPS, Vikaspuri, honoured with prestigious award

The father of a class 9 and a class 11 student at a private school in Dwarka received a message from the school, warning that his childrens’ names will be struck off the school rolls if the pending fees were not paid by February 22.

“I lost my job during the lockdown and could not pay the tuition fees last year for several months. Now the school has given me a bill of ₹1.35 lakh, adding complete annual charges and development fees. I can’t afford to pay this,” said the man, who asked not to be named.

Several parents of students in earlier classes, which have not resumed in-person lessons, also complained of similar action.

The father of a class 2 student and a class 8 student at a private school in Nirankari Colony alleged that despite him paying fees till August, the school did not allow his children to appear in the ongoing exams.

“I told the school that I lost my job during the lockdown, and the fees submission was delayed. They first removed my children’s names from online classes and barred them from exams despite government orders.”

The Delhi government official said private schools could only charge tuition fees from students whose offline classes have not resumed yet. “As per DoE orders, only tuition fees can be charged from such students.”