The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday underlined the need for strict implementation and enforcement of its direction to scientifically dispose of construction and demolition (C&D) waste from across the National Capital Region (NCR). The direction will come into force from April 1. CAQM calls for stringent C&D norms from April 1

According to CAQM’s Direction No. 97, all municipal bodies and development authorities across the NCR will have to establish at least one collection point for C&D waste within a 5x5 km radius under their jurisdiction, while also setting up adequate intermediate C&D storage and processing facilities, officials said.

The direction mandates that all construction sites or projects with an area of 200 square metres or more must declare the estimated quantity of demolition waste to be generated before receiving building plan clearance. Following construction and demolition, the waste generated will have to be deposited at a designated collection point or storage facility, based on which a receipt will be issued. Officials said failure to produce a receipt, or proof that C&D waste was deposited at a nearby collection point, will result in penal action, and no completion certificate will be issued.

“All agencies responsible for issuing completion or occupancy certificates will have to verify the receipt of deposition of demolition waste submitted by the project proponent prior to issuing such certificates,” said CAQM member (technical) SD Attri, during a press conference on Friday.

In case of any violations, the environmental compensation (EC) amount will be determined based on the quantum of waste generated and the project area, he said.

The CAQM first issued these directions on February 20, giving agencies time to set up collection points.

Data shared by CAQM shows that there are currently 122 such collection points for depositing C&D waste in Delhi. “We already had collection points, but the direction calls for at least one to be established in every 5x5 km, so that it becomes easier for project proponents in any area to deposit such waste,” Attri said, adding that both municipal bodies and development authorities will have to ensure the transportation and disposal of such waste in an environmentally sound manner.

“We will soon get data on how many more such collection points have been established. This will also ensure transparency in terms of how much C&D waste is being generated by every site and where it is going,” he said.

As part of this direction, NCR governments have also been asked to establish an integrated web portal and geo-tag all waste collection points, along with storage and processing facilities. “Additionally, GPS tracking of transportation of C&D waste is needed to facilitate smooth implementation of these directions,” Attri added.

Delhi has four existing C&D waste treatment facilities with a total capacity of 5,000 tonnes per day (TPD): Jahangirpuri (2,000 TPD), Rani Khera (1,000 TPD), Shastri Park (1,000 TPD), and Bakkarwala (1,000 TPD).