CAQM invites ideas, projects for air pollution control in NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas is inviting research and development (R&D) ideas and pilot projects for air pollution control in NCR, awarding a grant of ₹15 lakhs for projects lasting one year and up to ₹25 lakhs for projects lasting two years, officials said. Delhi NCR is one of the most polluted sub-regions in the world, with cities part of NCR regularly emerging in the list of the most polluted cities in the world. (Reuters)

CAQM, through a “call for project proposal” has asked scientists, researchers, academic institutions, individuals and NGOs to come forward to demonstrate projects that can help in prevention, control and abatement of air pollution in the region.

“Section 12(2)(vi) and 12(6)(c)(iii) of the CAQM Act, empowers and mandates the Commission to carry out R&D on air pollution. Under this scheme CAQM will provide financial assistance to Scientists, researchers, academic institutions, Non-Government Organisations (NGOs), CBOs, consortia and individuals towards demonstrable projects for prevention, control and abatement of air pollution,” said the call for proposal, issued dated May 26.

CAQM says the proposals can be submitted till June 30, after which a technically committee will evaluate each idea, technology or project.

“The proposals shall be evaluated by a Committee constituted for this purpose by-the CAQM. The proponents are encouraged to publish the outcome of their project work including R&D elements, if any, in national and International journals,” the notice adds.

CAQM says it is looking to find solutions in the sectors of vehicular pollution, Industrial pollution, dust from construction and demolition (C&D) activities, dust from roads and open areas, biomass burning, agricultural stubble burning, municipal solid waste (MSW) burning and air Pollution from dispersed sources including pollution hotspots, an official said. “The idea is to put some of these projects in use by the upcoming winter,” said an official.

CAQM added that it will review and monitor their proposed projects at different stages, with action also possible against the project proponent, if progress is not up to the mark.

Delhi NCR is one of the most polluted sub-regions in the world, with cities part of NCR regularly emerging in the list of the most polluted cities in the world. Delhi was ranked the fourth most polluted city in the world in 2022 with average annual PM 2.5 levels of 92.6 micrograms per cubic metre, as per the ‘World Air Quality Report’ 2022 released by the Swiss firm IQAir in March this year. Bhiwadi in Rajasthan was ranked third overall, with an average concentration of 92.7. Pollution levels in winters in particular are known to touch ‘severe’ air quality levels, translating to PM 2.5 readings that are over 300 micrograms per cubic metre. The safe standard for PM 2.5 annually is 40 micrograms per cubic metre and 60 micrograms per cubic metre in a 24-hour period.

Anumita Roy Chowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) says while it is okay to bring forward new research and pilot innovations, however it was important to ensure they aligned with the long-term targets of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). “The goal should be emission reduction and the ideas should be scalable and replicable. We also don’t want cosmetic fixes like smog towers, which only influence a very limited area and also do not target the source,” she said.

