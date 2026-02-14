Car overturns after collision with another vehicle at Vijay Chowk

An SUV overturned after hitting another car at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Friday evening. The crash, which took place in front of the Central Secretariat, triggered a security response from Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel deployed in the area. Traffic was affected for some time as ambulances, police and other security personnel rushed to the spot to assist the victims. A still from a video shows the overturned car.

According to police, the accident took place around 6pm. A sedan hit an SUV, which then overturned. Both vehicles are privately owned, police said.

A senior police officer said, “The SUV driver collided with the other car perpendicularly. Both cars were speeding and the impact was such that the SUV overturned. Luckily, the airbags deployed in both vehicles and the drivers were saved. Ambulances were sent to assist them. There was only the driver in each car and neither sustained severe injuries.”

Police did not identify the two victims as there is no FIR in the matter as yet.

Police and other security personnel rushed to Vijay Chowk as commuters gathered around the vehicles. The drivers were rescued safely within minutes, police said.

Traffic personnel also reached the spot quickly, and the overturned SUV was removed. Police said that due to security protocols in the area, multiple teams responded to the incident.

“We have taken statements from both drivers. Nobody wants to file a complaint and both are stable. No legal action is being taken as of now,” the officer said.