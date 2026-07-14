Car rams into residents as Mayur Vihar spat turns violent; 5 injured

At least five people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured after a verbal spat between residents of a housing society in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase-3 and a group of outsiders turned violent, with the assailants ramming their vehicle into several people as they attempted to flee the scene. A 40-year-old man is in “critical” condition after the incident (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the incident took place around 9pm on Sunday when a few children who live in the society spotted an unfamiliar couple and questioned their presence there.

“During the exchange, the man allegedly slapped one of the children,” said a police officer aware of the details.

Following this, an argument erupted between residents and the man, who then asked three or four of his associates to reach the spot. When they reached, this situation allegedly turned violent with CCTV footage showing the accused pelting stones at residents and hitting people with a stick, said police. HT has not seen the videos and cannot independently verify the details.

As more residents gathered, the group attempted to flee. “While escaping, they drove the car at high speed, hitting several parked two-wheelers and at least three people. Some of the injured were pedestrians who were present in the area at the time of the incident,” said the officer. Two others were injured in the scuffle.

Senior police officers said three men have been identified and raids are being conducted to nab them

While the minor and others were released, a man identified as Sanjay Singh is in “critical” condition after the incident, according to police.

The sister of the 10-year-old boy told media that her brother was hit with stones from behind and has suffered serious injuries. “He had gone along with our cousin (27). They had gone to take some photographs of the incident. After that, my brother was attacked. He has developed a blood clot,” said the 17-year-old.