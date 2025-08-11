Caretaker held for stealing from employer in Dwarka

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping an 80-year-old woman of ₹14.35 lakh by accessing her mobile phone , police said, adding that the accused worked as a caretaker for the victim at her house in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka. The accused duped an 80-year-old woman of ₹ 14.35 lakh by accessing her mobile phone.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the octogenarian Manjush Rani Gupta, in her complaint last month, alleged that her former caretaker, Deepak Kumar Saini, accessed her bank account through her mobile without her knowledge and transferred ₹14.35 lakh to his own account. Her bank statement was analysed and the allegation was found to be correct.

A case of theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master was registered under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the cyber police station on July 16. Saini was at large at the time.

“Investigation revealed that Saini was involved in an online gambling racket via Telegram groups such as ‘Kingstar’, ‘Rockstar’, and ‘King Ludo Betting’. Checking his call details and via technical surveillance, Saini was arrested from Rajasthan’s Sikar last week and the mobile phone used in the crime was recovered,” DCP Singh said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that he had been working at the complainant’s house since March 2020 and had occasional access to her mobile phone. Between January 31 and June 6, he installed financial apps, retrieved OTPs, and conducted illegal transfers from her phone. He also confessed to losing nearly all the stolen money in gambling and partying.