Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Caretaker held for stealing from employer in Dwarka

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 04:46 am IST

Investigation revealed that the accused was involved in an online gambling racket via Telegram groups such as ‘Kingstar’, ‘Rockstar’, and ‘King Ludo Betting’.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping an 80-year-old woman of 14.35 lakh by accessing her mobile phone , police said, adding that the accused worked as a caretaker for the victim at her house in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka.

The accused duped an 80-year-old woman of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.35 lakh by accessing her mobile phone.
The accused duped an 80-year-old woman of 14.35 lakh by accessing her mobile phone.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the octogenarian Manjush Rani Gupta, in her complaint last month, alleged that her former caretaker, Deepak Kumar Saini, accessed her bank account through her mobile without her knowledge and transferred 14.35 lakh to his own account. Her bank statement was analysed and the allegation was found to be correct.

A case of theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master was registered under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the cyber police station on July 16. Saini was at large at the time.

“Investigation revealed that Saini was involved in an online gambling racket via Telegram groups such as ‘Kingstar’, ‘Rockstar’, and ‘King Ludo Betting’. Checking his call details and via technical surveillance, Saini was arrested from Rajasthan’s Sikar last week and the mobile phone used in the crime was recovered,” DCP Singh said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that he had been working at the complainant’s house since March 2020 and had occasional access to her mobile phone. Between January 31 and June 6, he installed financial apps, retrieved OTPs, and conducted illegal transfers from her phone. He also confessed to losing nearly all the stolen money in gambling and partying.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Caretaker held for stealing from employer in Dwarka
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On