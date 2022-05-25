Case against DU registrar, Daulat Ram principal on Dalit teacher’s complaint
The Delhi Police on Monday filed a case against Daulat Ram College principal Savita Roy and the Delhi University registrar Vikas Gupta on a former teacher’s complaint alleging atrocities against her in 2020, before her contract with the college was terminated and not renewed.
Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (north), said police have filed a case under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities act) on the orders of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.
Police said the woman, an ad hoc assistant professor, was removed from service in August 2020, after which she approached the court and the police with a complaint. “A complaint was filed at the Maurice Nagar police station in which she alleged atrocities against her but as per the police, there was no offence made out in her complaint. She had even approached the court but did not get any refuge. Then she approached the SC commission and on the orders of the commission, as well as her fresh statement, in which new facts were detailed amounting to the commission of an offence, a case was registered on May 23 and investigation is on,” DCP Kalsi said.
The former ad hoc assistant professor has in the past alleged that the college had terminated her services because of her social activism and also the issues that she chose to protest.
Meanwhile, Daulat Ram college in a statement issued on Tuesday said the woman’s contract was not renewed because several students had complained against her.
But this allegation was refuted by the former teacher in her press statements in 2020 and 2021. She has maintained that the college authorities had issues with her social media posts, her opinions and stands on certain issues, especially those against the government.
“They (university) have also submitted forged documents to the commission. This is a case of forgery too. They manipulated the records related to my students because they did not want me working with them. They even made casteist comments at me during a college function. I had to approach the commission because the university did not act,” she told HT.
In September 2020, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes issued a notice to the university after a teachers’ body filed a complaint regarding the alleged caste slurs.
Responding to the FIR filed on the woman’s complaint, college principal, Savita Roy, said, “I am yet to be informed about any development in this matter.”
Roy had earlier told HT that the assistant professor was hired in August 2019 on an ad hoc basis but severaal students complained about her after a few months. Roy said that students had stopped attending her online classes during the pandemic because of which the college administration decided not to let her continue at the college.
DU registrar Vikas Gupta said he was not aware of any such FIR against him, and clarified that he was not the registrar at the time when the complaint was filed. “I have no information about this. We have only been informed about some hearing before the SC/ST commission slated for May 30. I was not in charge when the issue was first raised; I joined only in October 2020,” said Gupta.
Delhi engineer found dead in Pune gorge
Pune: The four days of frantic search for the missing Delhi-based engineer Farhan Shah (24) ended on Tuesday after the rescue team recovered the trekker's body from a 350-foot gorge near Duke's Point in Lonavla during the morning hours. The body was traced by rescuers from INS Shivaji team who had joined the local police, National Disaster Response Force and Shivdurg Prathistan teams, in finding the engineer who had lost his way.
In jail for two years based on hearsay, says Umar Khalid
New Delhi: Activist Umar Khalid, an accused in the main conspiracy case pertaining to the 2020 communal riots in north-east Delhi, on Tuesday told the Delhi high court that he has spent two years in jail on a “baseless” charge sheet by the police and a hearsay statement by a protected witness.
4 juveniles booked, 3 others arrested by Pune police for murder attempt
The Hadapsar police on Tuesday booked four juveniles and arrested three others for allegedly attempting to murder a kiosk owner in Kalepadal. The arrested accused have been identified as Vitthal Dhananjay Chougule ( 19), Rishikesh alias Janglya Bharat Panchal ( 20) and Chaitanya Tulshiram Karad ( 23), all residents of Kalepadal. The victim Chetan Praveen Jagtap (19) was attacked on Sunday, 9pm According to the police, the group was seeking revenge for the gruesome murder of their associate Sunny Hiwale.
New Delhi LG to take oath on Thursday
New Delhi: chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Vinai Kumar Saxena, will be sworn in as Delhi's Lieutenant Governor on Thursday, the LG office announced on Tuesday. Saxena, 64, will be administered the oath of office at Raj Niwas at 11 am by the chief justice of Delhi high court Vipin Sanghi, the LG office said. Saxena will be the first LG of Delhi from a non-bureaucratic, non-defence background.
Admissions violating DU guidelines will be deemed void, registrar warns St Stephen’s
The Delhi University on Tuesday wrote to St Stephen's College informing the minority institution that it will declare "null and void" all admissions made by college in violation of the Central Universities Common Entrance Tes (CUET) guidelines, after the college released a prospectus on Monday reiterating that it will admit students to undergraduate courses while sticking to its stated 85:15 (CUET score:interviews) weightage formula.
