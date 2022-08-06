Caught on camera: Mob assaults Delhi cop inside police station; two arrested
- In the video, the cop, identified as Prakash, can be seen surrounded by a group of over 10-15 men - some of whom are taking pictures and videos of the incident on their mobile phones.
The Delhi Police have arrested two accused and deployed teams to identify and nab others after a video of a head constable being beaten up by a mob went viral on social media on Saturday.
In the video, the cop, identified as Prakash, can be seen surrounded by a group of over 10-15 men - some of whom are taking pictures and videos of the incident on their mobile phones.
A man in a seemingly torn white shirt grabs Prakash by the collar and assaults him. The man can also be purportedly seen slapping the police personnel, and no one in the crowd seems to have stopped him.
The incident occurred on July 31 when the key accused, identified as Ajay, was apprehended and brought to the Anand Vihar police station regarding physical assault and snatching gold chain of a woman in Delhi’s Karkardooma. Ajay was intoxicated when he was brought to the police station.
"Soon, a group of his aides, including his brother, reached the police station where they assaulted the head constable on duty," DCP Shahdara R Sathiyasundaram told news agency ANI. “The injured police officer was immediately sent for medical examination and counselling,” he added.
On social media, several users have expressed their shock over the incident. “In the police station itself? Strange and shocking! Was there only 1 policeman during this,” a Twitter user questioned. “High handed police and uncouth people...both sides need to introspect. Police need training and reforms to become professional and citizens need to respect the law,” commented another user.
-
2 booked for robbing biker of mobile phones, credit card in Bhiwandi
Two unidentified persons allegedly threw chilli powder into the eyes of a 51-year-old man and robbed three mobile phones worth ₹20,000 at Harihant Compound area in Kalher village in Bhiwandi early this week. The two also stole the man's credit card and splurged it on shopping for ₹1.50 lakh. The victim, Anil Shankar Lalpahuja, who resides in Louiswadi area in Nitin Company, Thane, complained to the Narpoli police station on Friday.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Life eyes expansion in Asia, Africa Blockchain-enabled transaction framework 'XPay. Life' has announced its expansion plan in 15 more new states in India and as well as rest of Asia and Africa region. Deepak Ananth, COO, XPay. Pi Green Innovations receives an India patent for filter-less technology City-based cleantech startup Pi Green Innovations has been granted the India patent for its filter-less technology 'Carbon Cutter'. The company filed for its India patent in 2017.
-
Amid spike in Covid cases, Centre asks Karnataka to focus on testing
As the number of coronavirus cases has seen a sharp rise in recent times, the central government asked Karnataka and six other states to focus on testing and promoting Covid-appropriate behavior. The Centre also asked the state governments to increase the pace of vaccinations to control the numbers. In a letter written by health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, he predicted that the upcoming festival seasons in the states might lead to mass gatherings and it can lead to the spike in the number. In his letter to Karnataka principal secretary for health TK Anil Kumar, Bhushan wrote the state is reporting high average daily new cases for the past month.
-
#DelhiAtDusk: The breathtaking transition from day to dark
To say that Delhi is beautiful at dusk would be an understatement. Think places like Sunder Nursery, Lodi Garden, and Qutub Minar, where one hopes for monsoon evenings to stay still forever. At the Safdarjung's Tomb, Humayun's Tomb and Red Fort, one can enter early and keep exploring until sunset when the lights illuminate these historical buildings. The transition from dark to bright is quite breathtaking!
-
Jharkhand: Over 100 pigs die due to suspected African swine fever, alert sounded
With more than 100 pigs dead in Ranchi district since July 27 due to suspected swine fever, the Jharkhand animal husbandry department (AHD) has sounded the alert and asked the others to take precautionary measures, a government official said on Saturday. Samples from affected pigs have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease in Bhopal and Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Kolkata to diagnose the actual disease, he said.
