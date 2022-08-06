Home / Cities / Delhi News / Caught on camera: Mob assaults Delhi cop inside police station; two arrested

Caught on camera: Mob assaults Delhi cop inside police station; two arrested

Published on Aug 06, 2022 07:29 PM IST
  • In the video, the cop, identified as Prakash, can be seen surrounded by a group of over 10-15 men - some of whom are taking pictures and videos of the incident on their mobile phones.
the key accused was intoxicated when he was brought to the police station.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

The Delhi Police have arrested two accused and deployed teams to identify and nab others after a video of a head constable being beaten up by a mob went viral on social media on Saturday.

In the video, the cop, identified as Prakash, can be seen surrounded by a group of over 10-15 men - some of whom are taking pictures and videos of the incident on their mobile phones.

A man in a seemingly torn white shirt grabs Prakash by the collar and assaults him. The man can also be purportedly seen slapping the police personnel, and no one in the crowd seems to have stopped him.

The incident occurred on July 31 when the key accused, identified as Ajay, was apprehended and brought to the Anand Vihar police station regarding physical assault and snatching gold chain of a woman in Delhi’s Karkardooma. Ajay was intoxicated when he was brought to the police station.

"Soon, a group of his aides, including his brother, reached the police station where they assaulted the head constable on duty," DCP Shahdara R Sathiyasundaram told news agency ANI. “The injured police officer was immediately sent for medical examination and counselling,” he added.

On social media, several users have expressed their shock over the incident. “In the police station itself? Strange and shocking! Was there only 1 policeman during this,” a Twitter user questioned. “High handed police and uncouth people...both sides need to introspect. Police need training and reforms to become professional and citizens need to respect the law,” commented another user.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

