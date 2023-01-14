Caught on camera: Robber with gun, flees with cash bag

At least two CCTV footage have emerged on social media of Tuesday’s cash van robbery near Jagatpur flyover in north Delhi, during which a 51-year-old security guard of van was shot dead by the robber, even as the police are trying to arrest the suspect, who, they claimed, has been identified.

The alleged robber fled with a bag containing ₹10.78 lakh in cash. Both the video clips that emerged on Friday are from the CCTV cameras installed outside and inside the ATM kiosk, where the custodians of the cash van company had gone with the bag to refill cash. None of them has the footage of the robber firing at the guard, Udaypal Singh, police said.

In one footage of 1.03 minutes’ duration, a white cash van is seen parked in a lane outside the ATM. At 4.44pm, the time seen in the video clip, a man, wearing a grey hoodie pulled over his head, is seen walking towards the ATM booth from behind the van. The man is also wearing a mask and both his hands are in the pockets of the hoodie sweatshirt. Five persons, including three men, are seen passing by him while he is near the van. A three-wheeler goods carrier follows the five passersby, the footage shows.

Suddenly, some persons are seen running away and two persons – one wearing a red woollen cap and holding a paper in his hand and another in a blue jacket – are seen coming out of the ATM booth. The man in the red cap is seen taking instructions from someone, who is not visible in the footage. He is seen entering the booth again, pulling out the cash bag, leaving it on the steps outside, and then fleeing in the direction his associate had run, shows the footage.

In the second footage from inside the kiosk, which is about 25 seconds long, the two men (one wearing the red cap and the other in the blue jacket) are seen. The man in the blue jacket is seen sitting near the ATM while the other man is looking outside through the glass door. The cash bag is lying next to the door.

The man in the grey hoodie is visible in this footage in the lane, pointing something (not clearly visible but looks like a gun) towards someone (who is not visible). Suddenly, the two men rush out of the booth but stop as the man aims the object at them and barks some instruction. The man in the red cap enters the booth again, drags the cash bag outside and leaves it on the steps. The suspect in the grey hoodie is seen lifting the cash bag and walking away.

Investigators said they are scanning the CCTV footage of the routes that the robber took and so far, it appears that he committed the crime alone. Police said other footage they retrieved showed the man in the hoodie moving the cash into a bag he was carrying with him, and then walking towards Burari. They traced his movements for some 3km after which he disappears into an area not covered by cameras.

“We also scanned the previous days’ footage from the ATM booth and from the lane where he shot the guard and made off with the money. The suspect was seen in the area before as well, which means he had conducted a reconnaissance,” said an investigator, asking not to be named.

