New Delhi, The CBI has booked a company contracted for the management of night shelters by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board for allegedly inflating bills by showing bogus employees on its rolls, officials said on Wednesday. CBI books shelter management agency under DUSIB for alleged inflating billing

The agency has named Suhail Khan, president of Sofia Educational and Welfare Society, and others in an FIR after receiving a complaint that DUSIB was billed excessively by showing as employees people who were either employed elsewhere or engaged in other professions and businesses.

"Tenders related to the operation and management of night shelters under DUSIB were fraudulently awarded to NGOs/Shelter Management Agency, and that wrongful gains were made by engaging a number of bogus employees in records who, in reality, never worked.

"This resulted in wrongful loss to the government exchequer, as salary bills of such bogus employees were reimbursed by DUSIB, Delhi government," the FIR alleged.

The action follows an almost year-long CBI enquiry into the allegations of irregularities, which revealed that multiple people, who were engaged in other independent professions and businesses or employed elsewhere, were falsely shown as staff in night shelters and were paid salaries through bank accounts.

"Verification of their professional engagements and mobile location data

established that they were present at their actual workplaces or residences and not

at any night shelter during the period for which attendance and salary were shown," the FIR alleged.

The Central Bureau of Investigation alleged that attendance records were being maintained and submitted by supervisory staff, however, bogus names were inserted in attendance registers at the office level after submission.

"It was further found that such individuals were never seen working at the night shelters by other staff or residents.

"The existence of these bogus employees was also corroborated by multiple employees and residents of the night shelters, thereby confirming large-scale falsification of records and fraudulent disbursement of salaries," the agency said.

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