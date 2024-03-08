CBI busts human trafficking network sending Indians to Russia-Ukraine war zone

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday busted a major human trafficking network, running across the country, targeting Indian nationals on the promise of offering lucrative jobs abroad and then allegedly sending them to the Russia-Ukraine war zone. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday busted a major human trafficking network, running across the country, targeting Indian nationals on the promise of offering lucrative jobs abroad and then allegedly sending them to the Russia-Ukraine war zone. (HT File)

The CBI has registered a case against agents and visa consultancy firms in several states across the country. The central agency is conducting simultaneous searches at around 13 locations in Delhi, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai.

The firms that were found involved in the alleged human trafficking network were identified as 24x7 RAS Overseas Foundation, KG Marg, New Delhi, and its director Suyash Mukut; OSD Bros Travels & Visa Services Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, and its director Rakesh Pandey; Adventure Visa Services Pvt Ltd, Chandigarh, Punjab, and its director Manjeet Singh; Baba Vlogs Overseas Recruitment Solutions Pvt Ltd, Dubai, and its director Faisal Abdul Mutalib Khan alias Baba.

The CBI stated that these traffickers have been operating as an organised network and luring Indian nationals through social media channels like YouTube etc. and also through their local contacts/agents for highly paid jobs in Russia.

Thereafter, the trafficked Indian nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed at front bases in the Russia-Ukraine War Zone against their wishes, thus, putting their lives in grave danger. It has been ascertained that some of the victims also got grievously injured in the war zone.

In this regard, a case of human trafficking was registered on March 6.

So far, cash amounting to over ₹50 lakh, incriminating documents and electronic records like laptops, mobiles, desktops, and CCTV footage etc, have been seized. Searches are still going on.

Certain suspects have also been detained for questioning at various locations. So far, around 35 instances of victims sent abroad have been established. The identity of more trafficking victims is also being established. The investigation is still underway.

Meanwhile, an appeal has been made to the general public not to fall prey to such false promises of jobs by dubious recruitment agencies and agents.