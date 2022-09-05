CBI officer died by suicide as he was pressured to frame me: Manish Sisodia

In a sensational claim, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer died by suicide after he was pressured to frame the AAP leader in a false case. Sisodia also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why officers are being pressured so much, news agency PTI reported.

“A CBI officer was pressured to frame me in a false case. He could not take the mental pressure and died by suicide… I want to ask the PM why officers are being pressured so much that they take such extreme steps,” Sisodia said at a press conference.

A deputy legal advisor with the CBI, identified as Jitendra Kumar, allegedly committed suicide at his south Delhi residence last week, police said.

A senior police official said they got a call at the Defence Colony police station at around 6.45 am on Thursday about a man found hanging, and a crime team, along with a forensic mobile team, reached the spot.

The CBI had last month raided the Delhi residence of Sisodia after it registered an FIR to investigate alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.

Sisodia held the press conference shortly after the BJP turned the heat on the AAP government over the liquor case and released a 'sting video'. BJP leader Sambit Patra also urged liquor traders in Delhi to not get scared and make videos on how much commission they had to pay to Sisodia and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Now, there is no escape route for you, Manish Sisodia ji," Sambit Patra said. "When Kejriwal ji came to power, he asked people to do sting operation against any corruption, this is exactly what happened. There has been a sting operation against Sting master Kejriwal ji," Patra said.

"The modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80 per cent profit will go to Kejriwal and Sisodia and their friend. First, you give us our 80 per cent commission and then sell the 20 per cent however you can, we don't care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal," Patra said, after playing the alleged sting video.

"Even if they were giving one bottle free with a liquor bottle, they were making profits. Consider how they were looting," Patra said.

The 'sting video' was of Kulvinder Marwah, father of Sunny Marwah, accused number 12 in the scam. "It is an open and shut case because Marwah ji himself is admitting all these in this video," the BJP leader said adding that now Sisodia has no escape route now.

Sisodia has rejected the allegations.

