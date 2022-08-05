Central Vista revamp: Design of ‘iconic structure’ in Delhi yet to get nod
New Delhi: The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is yet to finalise the design for an “iconic structure” slated to be built at the New India Garden, or Nav Bharat Udyan, which will be developed on the banks of the Yamuna, said officials aware of the matter.
Originally proposed to be completed by August 15 this year to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence, the structure is to be 134m tall, and is being planned to “realise the grand vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, said the Central Public Works Department’s design brief when it launched a competition almost two years ago seeking entries for what the structure should look like.
CPWD began the competition in November 2020 and then July 2021. Though about 600 firms and individuals registered for the competition, the agency received 151 proposals till October 19,2021, which was the last date for submissions.
A senior CPWD official said that the design of the structure is in the process of being finalised, and a revised deadline for the New India Garden project is not yet in place.
“We received 151 entries in 2021. The finalisation of the design is under process. The revised timeline for completion of the New India Garden project has not been finalised yet,” the official said, asking not to be named.
Spread over 25 acres, the New India Garden is proposed as part of the plan to extend the Central Vista axis from India Gate till the western bank of the Yamuna. Located near the Old Fort, the garden will have infotainment facilities, a “sphere of unity”, a walkway, an exhibit titled “Journey of India”, a “tech dome”, and an open-air theatre — apart from the “iconic structure”.
The Central Vista project includes the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue, the construction of a new Parliament building, the refurbishment of North and South Blocks, and the construction of new Central government offices, including a common Central Secretariat, and central conference facilities, among others.
Work on the Avenue is nearly complete, though no date has been finalised for its inauguration, officials have said. The new Parliament building, meanwhile, is 70% complete, Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore informed Lok Sabha on Thursday, adding that the House will be ready by November 2022.
A senior Union ministry of housing and urban affairs ministry official, who also asked not to be named, said, “The details for the iconic structure are being worked out.”
Meanwhile, CPWD has approached the National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI) in Lucknow for landscaping work on the garden, the official added.
Delhi’s directorate of education serves termination notice to 72 teachers
Delhi government's directorate of education (DoE) on Friday sent termination notices to 72 Delhi government school teachers after the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board found that there was a mismatch between the biometrics and photographs submitted by the individuals during the DSSSB exam. According to officials, these teachers have been working in Delhi schools for at least a year on probation.
MCM office relocates to Sector 8
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Manesar has relocated its main office to Sector 8 due to lack of space in its previous Sector 1 building near IMT Chowk, said officials on Friday. According to MCM officials, they moved to their new office on August 1, with most of its wings under one roof. The civic body has rented its new office, located on the third floor of the Cyberwalk building near Akash Hospital.
Har Ghar Tiranga: MCD to distribute flags, illuminate flyovers, govt buildings
Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be co-ordinating the distribution of around 2 million nation flags under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign announced by the central government to mark 75 years of Independence this year. The civic body plans to deploy its education department for distributing 560,000 flags while 1.5 million flags will be sent to the 12 administrative zones -- works out to about 120,000 flags per zone.
AAP govt does not share Cabinet notes timely, says LG; state lashes out
The office of the Delhi's lieutenant governor has accused the state government of not sharing the cabinet note ahead of the meeting of the council of ministers which, it claimed, is a violation of the transaction of business rules. According to officials in the LG office, the transaction of business rules mandate that cabinet proposals must be shared with the LG 48 hours in advance.
Delhi high court refuses to ban kite flying, says it’s ‘cultural and religious’
Disposing of a plea by lawyer Sanser Pal Singh seeking a complete ban on flying, sale, purchase, storage, and transportation of kites as many people and birds have been killed or injured due to accidents caused by glass coated strings, a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium noted that the NGT has already imposed a complete ban on Chinese synthetic “manjha”.
