Centre notifies new rules to expedite meetings of bureaucrat panel in Delhi

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has notified new rules to streamline and expedite the functioning of the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), the body responsible for transfer, posting, and disciplinary proceedings involving IAS and DANICS officers working under the Delhi government, officials said on Wednesday. NCCSA was established under the Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, promulgated by the President on May 19, 2023 (HT Archive)

The notification, dated July 7 and reviewed by HT, stipulates that NCCSA meetings must be convened within 15 days of receiving any agenda. If a meeting is not held within this period, it will automatically be scheduled for the next working day, provided quorum requirements are met. Meetings can be conducted physically, virtually, or even by circulation.

“NCCSA shall meet as soon as possible and, in any case, not later than 15 days from the date of receiving an agenda of any department concerned by the member-secretary... In case of non-convening of the meeting... it shall be held on next working day after expiry of that period,” it stated.

The rules, titled the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Conditions of Service of Officers and Other Employees) Rules, 2025, are the first to lay out specific timelines for the authority’s functioning and come amid repeated delays in meetings, especially during the tenure of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Officials said the new framework is designed to ensure time-bound decision-making and administrative efficiency in key service matters concerning Group A and B officers of the Delhi government.

NCCSA was established under the Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, promulgated by the President on May 19, 2023. The authority comprises the Delhi chief minister as chairperson, the chief secretary as member, and the principal secretary (home) as member-secretary. The quorum for a meeting is two members.

Under the AAP-led administration, several NCCSA meetings were either delayed or cancelled, reportedly over differences between the elected government and senior bureaucrats, the officials cited above explained. At least five scheduled meetings were postponed within a few months in 2023, prompting objections from then member-secretary Ashwani Kumar, who called the delays “detrimental to administrative efficiency.”

Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also criticised NCCSA, calling it a “futile exercise” since the chief minister’s decisions could be overruled by unelected officials. This led to repeated tensions between the political leadership and the administrative machinery.

Since the BJP now governs both Delhi and the Centre, officials say such frictions have largely subsided. When asked whether meetings had been delayed under the current BJP-led state government, a senior Delhi government official declined comment, saying, “I do not want to make any comments.” Another official noted, “The timelines have been set for the first time regarding the functioning of the NCCSA... But matters related to NCCSA are confidential.”

The new rules also set deadlines for the movement and approval of proposals. Once the member-secretary receives a transfer, posting, or disciplinary proposal, it must be circulated to NCCSA members within two working days. Following the meeting, recommendations of the authority must be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor via e-office within five working days.

“The Member-Secretary to the Authority shall submit recommendations of the Authority for consideration of the Lieutenant Governor through electronic mode... within five working days of the meeting,” the notification states.

Officials said the use of e-office and virtual meetings is aimed at improving transparency and ensuring administrative decisions are not stalled due to logistical hurdles. The rules are part of broader efforts to streamline governance and reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks in Delhi’s complex administrative setup.