IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Centre stops Delhi govt's doorstep delivery of ration scheme
The said notification has been issued to the Food and Civil Supplies department of the Delhi Government.(Diwakar Prasad/HT file photo. Representative image)
The said notification has been issued to the Food and Civil Supplies department of the Delhi Government.(Diwakar Prasad/HT file photo. Representative image)
delhi news

Centre stops Delhi govt's doorstep delivery of ration scheme

According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the subsidised foodgrains being allocated by the department for distribution under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) cannot be used for running any state-specific or other scheme under a different name other than NFSA.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:40 PM IST

The Central Government on Friday stopped the doorstep delivery of ration scheme MMGGRY (Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana) of Delhi Government, scheduled to be launched on March 25.

According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the subsidised foodgrains being allocated by the department for distribution under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) cannot be used for running any state-specific or other scheme under a different name other than NFSA. The same is not permissible under the Act.

The said notification has been issued to the Food and Civil Supplies department of the Delhi Government.

"The use of new nomenclature or scheme name for distribution of NFSA foodgrains by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi is not permissible," the notification said.

The notification further said, "The department will have no objection if a separate scheme is made by the UT government without mixing the elements of the NFSA foodgrains."

Under the MMGGRY scheme, the Delhi government was planning to provide packaged wheat flour, packaged rice and packaged sugar under the Targeted Public Distribution System.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi government
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Union Minister for Environment, Forest &amp; Climate Change, Information &amp; Broadcasting and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Prakash Javadekar holding a press conference.(ANI)
Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Prakash Javadekar holding a press conference.(ANI)
delhi news

Govt has taken number of steps to bring down pollution in Delhi: Javadekar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:17 PM IST
By investing 60,000 crore, less polluting fuel BS6 technology vehicles have been introduced, besides having electric two, three and four wheelers which are bringing down the pollution levels, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Women’s Football League is set to start on 22nd March, with a historic 21 teams participating this year. (Photo: HT/Manoj Verma)
Delhi Women’s Football League is set to start on 22nd March, with a historic 21 teams participating this year. (Photo: HT/Manoj Verma)
delhi news

Women footballers’ time to shine: Renewed vigour, high hopes

By Mallika Bhagat
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:34 PM IST
A historic 21 teams will participate in the Delhi Women’s Football League, slated to start on 22nd March, after a hiatus of one year, giving a chance to women in the Capital to showcase their skills.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With 18,000 prisoners, Tihar is the most crowded prison in the country. (HT archive)
With 18,000 prisoners, Tihar is the most crowded prison in the country. (HT archive)
delhi news

Cellphones—the most treasured item inside India’s largest prison complex

By Prawesh Lama
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Tihar houses all types of prisoners--gangsters, murderers, rapists, politicians, and terrorists. But inside the prison, they are all under one roof and locked up behind the same high walls. The number of murders, their dreaded past, or the wealth the prisoners once had does not matter
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT Photo)
Representational image. (HT Photo)
delhi news

Man injured while saving 2 children from fire in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj

By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Police said the blaze started around 2.30am at Bengali Basti, apparently from a heap of garbage that probably caught fire from a cigarette or due to friction. The fire soon got spread to the nearby area and at least 14 jhuggis (huts) were gutted
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
delhi news

Kejriwal asks for relaxation in Covid vaccine criteria: What prompted request

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Kejriwal said his government can inoculate all adult residents of Delhi within three months to tackle steadily rising infections that have triggered concerns of a fresh wave
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers sitting during a protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
Farmers sitting during a protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Tikri, Singhu remain closed; Ghazipur open

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:36 AM IST
The traffic police also advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana to take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
delhi news

Delhi AQI remains very poor due to dust from dry regions

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:25 AM IST
On Friday, AQI stood at 309, slightly better than 315 of Thursday. According to Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, the AQI could move to poor category on Saturday and Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
An elderly couple awaits their turn at a vaccination centre in a Delhi private hospital. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
An elderly couple awaits their turn at a vaccination centre in a Delhi private hospital. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
delhi news

9am-9pm: Window for jabs to be expanded at govt hospitals

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:00 AM IST
  • Delhi government on Thursday ordered all its hospitals to extend the timings of their centres from Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the police, the child lived with her mother in south-west Delhi. Her mother reported her missing on January 21 after which a kidnapping case was registered at Kapashera police station.
According to the police, the child lived with her mother in south-west Delhi. Her mother reported her missing on January 21 after which a kidnapping case was registered at Kapashera police station.
delhi news

Cops rescue 12-year-old who was kidnapped, forced into sex work

By Shiv Sunny, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:18 AM IST
  • According to the police, the child lived with her mother in south-west Delhi. Her mother reported her missing on January 21 after which a kidnapping case was registered at Kapashera police station.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The synthetic running track at Nehru Park in New Delhi. The forest department says the track violates the Forest Conservation Act (1980) Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO
The synthetic running track at Nehru Park in New Delhi. The forest department says the track violates the Forest Conservation Act (1980) Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO
delhi news

Nehru Park jogging tracks against green norms: Forest department

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:13 AM IST
  • Deputy conservator forests (south division) Amit Anand, who slapped the NDMC with the notice on December 17 for constructions in Nehru Park, which is a deemed forest, said continuing work despite instructions was a violation of the FC Act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The resolution was also to state that colleges can use “surplus funds” available for the purpose of paying salaries.(HT file)
The resolution was also to state that colleges can use “surplus funds” available for the purpose of paying salaries.(HT file)
delhi news

DUTA protests govt’s ‘pattern of assistance’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:46 AM IST
  • Earlier on Tuesday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with principals of the 12 colleges and assured that the government will meet the DU officials to discuss the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last month, Arvind Kejriwal addressed a similar farmers’ gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.. (File photo)
Last month, Arvind Kejriwal addressed a similar farmers’ gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.. (File photo)
delhi news

Arvind Kejriwal to address farmers in Jind on April 4

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:41 AM IST
  • “The Aam Aadmi Party has been supporting farmers on the issue since Day One; from the streets to the Parliament." Sushil Gupta said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
t is believed that the headstone on her grave was installed by an anonymous person in 1999. It reads—“Stella of Mudge, a fable.”
t is believed that the headstone on her grave was installed by an anonymous person in 1999. It reads—“Stella of Mudge, a fable.”
delhi news

Delhiwale: A fable in the cemetery

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:46 AM IST
  • A dilapidated grave in central Delhi that encloses a life extraordinaire
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi currently has 5,711 beds earmarked for the treatment of Covid-19 across city hospitals (PTI Photo) (PTI)
Delhi currently has 5,711 beds earmarked for the treatment of Covid-19 across city hospitals (PTI Photo) (PTI)
delhi news

Uptick continues: Delhi adds 607 Covid cases

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:57 AM IST
  • For the current uptick in cases, city doctors blame weddings and other large social gatherings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Kejriwal to address farmers in Haryana’s Jind on April 4

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing a gathering of farmers in Haryana’s Jind on April 4 on the three contentious farm laws against which a large number of farmers have gathered at Delhi’s borders for more than three months now, said AAP’s Rajya Sabha member and Haryana co-in charge Sushil Gupta on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP