Cheer4India: Olympic offers galore at eateries in Delhi-NCR

It’s raining offers at city restaurants as Tokyo Olympics are all set to kick start from July 23. The nervousness among fans is palpable, and yet the hopes of India’s victory are high. And it’s this hope that has gripped Delhi-NCR eateries to show support to the Indian contingent, by introducing some special drinks, dishes, and discounts to celebrate the spirit of Olympics 2021!

“Olympics is a platform that gets best players from different fields across the world together. And this is a moment to celebrate India’s presence on this wide spectrum,” says Dinesh Arora, founder, Unplugged Courtyard, which has introduced a drink aptly named Shine India, to cheer for the Indian players. “This special drink, Shine India, is available at 15% discount on all our outlets,” adds Arora. And Manish Sharma, founder, Molecule, Delhi and Gurugram, talks about their specially curated drink called Olympus 2021. “This can be availed at 10% discount at all outlets. Also, if you are spotted with quirky nail paint inspired from India, you get a complimentary drink from our side. We have been following all social distancing norms, and are set to celebrate the Olympics spirit,” adds Sharma.

For those wanting to celebrate the patriotic spirit over food can avail a special combo at Romeo Lane in Civil Lines. Saurabh Luthra, owner of the eatery, says, “Sports has always united India. And whenever we have won medals for Olympics, we have seen people dining here breaking into a dance of joy, with pride. It’s time to relive those moments and it’s our effort to encourage our patrons to hoot and motivate our Olympians. If anyone enters wearing tricolour mask or T-shirt with India themed slogans, we’ll give them 10% discount on our specially curated drinks and platter called Olympic combo.”

Not keen to go out? Worry not for there are also options to get food delivered to your place while you stay glued to the TV screen.The Appumm House in Gurugram sector 57, is offering a flat 15% on all food orders throughout the duration of Tokyo Games, to ensure that one doesn’t miss out any winning moments of our Indian athletes. Priyanka Tiwari, owner, says, “We are happy that things are getting better in terms of Covid-19 situation, but we would still encourage people to be at home and allow us to deliver food at their doorstep. Our offer is to motivate them to stay inside and still enjoy the authentic delicacies that we prepare for them. So call your pals and get your food delivered by us while everyone cheers for their favourite players.”

And in anticipation of medals, fingers crossed, Shakespeare Café in Delhi has announced a waiver of up to 50% on all orders. “Each time India bags a gold, silver or bronze medal, in this Olympics, we will surely treat our patrons at never before seen discounted prices,” says a staff member from the cafe.

