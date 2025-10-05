Chhath Puja: CM reviews Yamuna ghats, vows cleaner, safer celebrations this year

The Delhi government has begun extensive preparations for Chhath Puja, one of the most significant festivals of the Purvanchali community in the Capital, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday while inspecting Yamuna ghats. The CM travelled by boat from Palla to ITO to review ongoing arrangements. Accompanied by water minister Pravesh Singh and development minister Kapil Mishra, Gupta visited several sites including Shyam Ghat, Geeta Colony, Sonia Vihar, Boat Club and Hathi Ghat, where she was greeted by women singing traditional Chhath songs. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Calling Chhath a festival of nature, purity and culture, Gupta said this year’s celebrations will be “grander, safer and more convenient” than in previous years. She assured that the government is preparing hundreds of ghats across the city so devotees can perform rituals closer to their homes. The four-day festival will be held from October 25 to 28.

During the two main days of the festival — October 27 and 28 — devotees will stand in knee-deep water and offer prayers to the sun god, worshipping the setting sun on the first day and the rising sun on the next.

“Chhath is not just a festival; it is a symbol of women’s devotion and our respect for nature. The Delhi government is committed to celebrating it with full dignity and grandeur. For the first time in several years, Chhath will be celebrated along the Yamuna’s entire stretch in Delhi,” Gupta said.

Announcing that ghats will be built at every major residential cluster from Palla to Okhla, the CM said the focus this year is on accessibility and convenience. “Our goal is that every family celebrating Chhath should have a safe, clean and well-organised ghat near their locality,” she said.

Gupta directed departments to prioritise cleanliness, lighting, security and traffic management, and to ensure uninterrupted drinking water and sanitation facilities at all major ghats. “Chhath also reminds us to keep our water sources clean. This year, we are determined to make the Yamuna a symbol of both faith and purity,” she added.

Beyond infrastructure, the Delhi government plans to make Chhath a larger cultural celebration. The CM announced that cultural programmes will be organised across major ghats.

“For years, Purvanchali residents in Delhi have sought better arrangements for Chhath Puja. Previous governments never paid adequate attention. This year, our government has taken it as a mission to create ghats that reflect both devotion and dignity,” Gupta said.

She added that all ministers, MLAs and departments are working in coordination to ensure the festival passes off smoothly. Water minister Singh said that the Yamuna banks are being readied with special attention to safety, lighting and cleanliness.

“We are ensuring that devotees can perform rituals with devotion while maintaining the sanctity and cleanliness of the Yamuna,” Singh said.

Officials from multiple departments, including the irrigation, PWD, DJB and urban development wings, have been directed to complete works on time. The government has also asked civic agencies to run round-the-clock cleanliness drives along the Yamuna.