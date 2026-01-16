New Delhi, Delhi Police has arrested an alleged member of the Chhenu gang and recovered a pistol and 14 stolen mobile phones from him, an official said on Friday. Chhenu gang member held with stolen mobile phone, pistol in Delhi

The accused, Jaan Mohd alias Janu , was apprehended during a late-night operation near Monastery Market in the Civil Lines area on January 10.

"He is a history-sheeter of Khajuri Khas area and has been previously involved in 14 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, robbery, snatching and offences under the Arms Act," Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia said in a statement.

The officer said that a team from the Majnu Ka Tila police station received information that a man associated with the Chhenu gang would arrive near Monastery Market to collect looted devices from local snatchers. Acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid along the Outer Ring Road. Around midnight, the suspect was spotted riding a motorcycle from the Burari side towards ISBT. When the police signalled him to stop, he tried to flee and jumped into the bushes, sustaining injuries during the escape attempt.

"After a brief chase, he was overpowered and arrested. A search led to the recovery of a country-made pistol and four stolen mobile phones from his possession. The motorcycle he was using was found to be stolen and linked to an e-FIR registered at Hauz Khas," the DCP said.

During interrogation, the police said, the accused disclosed that he was working closely with Wasim Hasmat Ali, an active member of the Chhenu gang, and used to buy stolen mobile phones from snatchers and pickpockets before passing them on further. He was also found to be wanted in another case registered at Civil Lines.

"Subsequently, 10 more stolen mobile phones were recovered from his rented accommodation in Wazirabad at his instance. Further investigation is underway to trace other members of the Chhenu gang," the DCP said.

