IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Chill to replace warm, windy days in Delhi from Sunday, air remains ‘poor’
Air quality on Sunday evening deteriorated and reached the "severe" zone according to CPCB, but improvement started early Monday as wind direction changed to northwesterly.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
Air quality on Sunday evening deteriorated and reached the "severe" zone according to CPCB, but improvement started early Monday as wind direction changed to northwesterly.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Chill to replace warm, windy days in Delhi from Sunday, air remains ‘poor’

On Thursday, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 7.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was 22.8 degrees Celsius, which was a notch above what is considered to be the season’s normal.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:08 AM IST

After experiencing warm but windy days, Delhi’s temperature is expected to plummet again from January 24, a day after a fresh western disturbance passes over the western Himalayas, India Meteorological Department said.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 7.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was 22.8 degrees Celsius, which was a notch above what is considered to be the season’s normal.

At the Palam weather station, the minimum temperature was 7.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 20.2 degrees Celsius.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that till Saturday, the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 6-7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperatures will be around 20 degrees Celsius.

“From January 24 (Sunday), the minimum temperature will start falling and from January 25, the maximum temperature will also see a fall. This will primarily be because of the cold winds blowing from Jammu Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh after spells of rain and snow on January 23,” said Srivastava.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi is likely to deteriorate briefly on January 23, but winds are expected to pick up again and improve the air from January 24.

On Thursday, the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 296, in the ‘poor’ zone. On Wednesday, the average AQI was 283, also in the ‘poor’ category. According to IMD scientists, this improvement has been because of strong winds blowing over the national capital. The wind speeds have been high on Wednesday and Thursday primarily because of a difference in the maximum and minimum temperatures, scientists explained.

Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said that the surface winds on Thursday were south-westerly and moderate, but will slow down on Friday leading to deterioration in pollution levels.

“The AQI is forecasted to be in the ‘poor’ category on January 22. Under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, winds are forecasted to increase on January 23 and marginal improvement in AQI is forecasted for January 23 and January 24. However, despite the improvement, the AQI will remain within the ‘very poor’ category,” the Safar forecast read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi imd forecast
app
Close
e-paper
In an air review meeting conducted on December 22, the commission reviewed the progress of switching over of industries operating in Delhi to PNG.(Harikrishna Katragadda/ MINT. Representative image)
In an air review meeting conducted on December 22, the commission reviewed the progress of switching over of industries operating in Delhi to PNG.(Harikrishna Katragadda/ MINT. Representative image)
delhi news

All polluting industries in Delhi will likely switch to PNG by month-end: Report

By Soumya Pillai
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:35 AM IST
In the latest report, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said out of the total 1,644 polluting industries identified in the national capital, 1,624 have converted to PNG, as on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MCD doctors and other staff during a protest at Civic center, in New Delhi .(ANI file photo)
MCD doctors and other staff during a protest at Civic center, in New Delhi .(ANI file photo)
delhi news

Delhi HC broadside on politics in hearing on civic body funds

By Richa banka, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:26 AM IST
While directing the Delhi government to disburse to MCDs the money which was deducted against recovery of previous loans by the government to the civic bodies, the court said that the non-payment of salaries is a result of a “political slugfest.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Air quality on Sunday evening deteriorated and reached the "severe" zone according to CPCB, but improvement started early Monday as wind direction changed to northwesterly.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
Air quality on Sunday evening deteriorated and reached the "severe" zone according to CPCB, but improvement started early Monday as wind direction changed to northwesterly.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Chill to replace warm, windy days in Delhi from Sunday, air remains ‘poor’

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:08 AM IST
On Thursday, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 7.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was 22.8 degrees Celsius, which was a notch above what is considered to be the season’s normal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sisodia, who is also the deputy chief minister of Delhi, said front-line workers, including teachers, have played a major role in the past year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.(PTI)
Sisodia, who is also the deputy chief minister of Delhi, said front-line workers, including teachers, have played a major role in the past year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.(PTI)
delhi news

Sisodia requests Union education minister to extend contracts of SSA teachers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:00 AM IST
The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) is a flagship programme of the government of India to support states and Union territories in developing and strengthening formal primary and upper primary education.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We have to ensure that the construction of EWS flats for the in-situ rehabilitation of people is completed within the stipulated timeline. This has to be ensured so that we can provide shelter for every poor person in Delhi,” Kejriwal said during the meeting.(PTI)
“We have to ensure that the construction of EWS flats for the in-situ rehabilitation of people is completed within the stipulated timeline. This has to be ensured so that we can provide shelter for every poor person in Delhi,” Kejriwal said during the meeting.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi CM Kejriwal reviews progress of flat construction for slum dwellers

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Officials of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) said 9,315 houses are in a ready-to-move condition for 14 identified slum clusters. Of these, 9,315 houses, 7,400 are in Bhalswa Jahangirpuri area, where people from seven slum clusters will be relocated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police formed 10 teams of about 100 police personnel and began with probing the 35-odd employees of the showroom, other people who visited occasionally for work and local criminals.(File Photo. Representative image)
The police formed 10 teams of about 100 police personnel and began with probing the 35-odd employees of the showroom, other people who visited occasionally for work and local criminals.(File Photo. Representative image)
delhi news

A heist for the ages lasts for a day

By shiv sunny, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Rahman, for the last one year, had been employed at the Kalkaji store of Anjali Jewellers, a Kolkata-based firm which primarily caters to jewellery of Bengali tradition, said the showroom manager Arijit Chakravarty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Nearly 10% kids in Capital between ages 6 and 17 are out of school, Delhi socio-economic survey finds

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Of nearly 10% children aged between 6 and 17 in the city who are out of school, the Delhi government’s socio-economic survey has found that the highest percentage of dropouts is between ages 16 and 17
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

DMRC starts first tunnelling work at Vikaspuri under Phase-IV expansion

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:46 PM IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started the tunnelling work on its Phase-IV Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Elderly man held for role in fraudulently obtaining 2 crore bank loan

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Delhi Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) has arrested an elderly man for his alleged connivance in fraudulently obtaining a loan of 2 crore from a nationalised bank in Delhi by submitting forged and fabricated property documents
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi govt hands over cheques amounting to 7.48 crore to 307 sportspersons

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday distributed cheques worth 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Curtailed by pandemic, the Republic Day parade is different this year

By Prawesh Lama, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Many events that were a regular feature of the Republic Day Celebrations in the national capital will be missing this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and the social distancing measures put in place to contain its spread, said government officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Traffic to be restricted in New Delhi from Friday evening to Saturday noon

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:43 PM IST
There will be traffic restrictions in parts of New Delhi area from Friday evening until Saturday afternoon to facilitate the full dress rehearsal ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the traffic police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Sharp jump in vaccine turnout in Capital as Delhi hospitals opt for out-of-turn jabs for health staff

By Anonna Dutt and Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:43 PM IST
The city recorded its highest turnout for the Covid-19 vaccination drive so far, with 5,942 health care workers out of the targeted 8,100 receiving the shot on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Twenty-four adverse reactions reported on Day 4, two require hospitalisation

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:42 PM IST
On the fourth day of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, 24 people — or 0
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Chill to replace warm, windy days in Delhi from Sunday, air remains ‘poor’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:42 PM IST
After experiencing warm but windy days, Delhi’s temperature is expected to plummet again from January 24, a day after a fresh western disturbance passes over the western Himalayas, India Meteorological Department said
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP