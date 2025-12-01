CISF constable shoots 17-year-old dead after alleged gatecrash at Delhi wedding

A head constable with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) shot a 17-year-old boy dead in east Delhi’s Shahdara on Saturday after the minor was allegedly accused of gatecrashing into a wedding and stealing cash or food during the procession. Investigators are reconstructing the sequence of events and checking CCTV as the accused remains in custody. (Shutterstock)

The accused, Madan Gopal Tiwari, is posted in Kanpur and was attending a wedding in Delhi on Saturday night. He has been arrested on charges of murder.

Investigation suggests the head constable saw the boy jumping a wall of the wedding venue, near the community centre at DDA market in Mansarovar Park.

“We got to know that the boy came to eat food after he saw a function was going on. He jumped a wall and was initially stopped by some locals. The CISF head constable was also there, and in a fit of rage, he pulled out a gun and shot him dead,” a police officer said.

The juvenile, a resident of New Modern Area, sustained a gunshot injury and was rushed to Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” Prashant Gautam, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), said.

A pistol, suspected to have been used in the incident, has been seized from Tiwari’s possession.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and the accused is being interrogated to ascertain the sequence of events. Police are also checking whether the weapon was a service firearm or a personal weapon.

Meanwhile, the boy’s family was left shocked as they were informed late at night about the death.

“We live in the JJ colony right next to the centre. I didn’t know my son had gone. I was told later that my son and three other boys went to attend the procession. They didn’t even enter the venue. They just wanted to dance or maybe eat some food. What was the need to kill him? They could have removed him or scolded him. His friends told me he was near the horse when two men started hitting him and accused him of stealing,” the deceased boy’s father, who works multiple jobs, said.