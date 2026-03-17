CJI proposes renaming family courts as ‘Family Resolution Centres’

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday proposed renaming family courts as “Family Resolution Centres,” saying the term “court” can sometimes be intimidating. Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a family courts complex in Rohini, held at the Delhi high court on Monday, CJI Surya Kant said family courts are forums intended to help refurbish, rejoin and repair human relationships. (HT Photo)

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a family courts complex in Rohini, held at the Delhi high court on Monday, the CJI said family courts are forums intended to help refurbish, rejoin and repair human relationships.

“I was wondering why, unwittingly, we have named them family courts. The word ‘court’ sometimes, and often, is intimidating. Not everyone wants to come to court. So why not, when we talk of reforms and the concept of family courts — not as a platform for resolving civil disputes but as a forum meant to refurbish, rejoin and repair human relationships — ask why we should name them courts? Can’t we name them Family Resolution Centres?” Kant said.

He also suggested a fresh perspective for family courts and questioned whether judges and members of the bar should wear black robes in such courts, noting that black robes can create a sense of psychological fear in the minds of children.

“Should these family courts have black robes? Is it not going to create fear in the minds of a child? When we are visualising and conceptualising a new perspective for the family court, why should we not dwell on an idea that in our family courts, judges will not sit in court in court dresses… This court complex will be ready next year. Delhi has been a leader in every way. I leave it to you to come out with new ideas. Let us work together in that direction,” he added.

The family court complex, set to come up adjoining Rohini Courts in Sector 14, is expected to be completed by June 23, 2027. Built on a 2,655.40 square metre plot with a proposed constructed area of 12,307.62 square metres, the complex will house 18 courtrooms along with several ancillary facilities. The building will have a double basement, a ground floor and eight additional floors.

Designed to create a more accessible and child-friendly environment, it will include a facilitation centre, mediation and conference rooms, polyclinic facilities, infant feeding and nursing rooms, and a play area for children, along with two basement levels reserved for parking.

The event was also attended by Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi ministers Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra, Supreme Court judge Manmohan, and Delhi high court chief justice D K Upadhyaya, along with other high court judges and judicial officers from Rohini Courts.

The CJI also said the need of the hour is to establish more family courts across the country to achieve the objective of speedy and timely resolution of family disputes, as envisioned by Parliament while implementing the Family Courts Act, 1984.

Speaking at the event, CM Gupta said the capital faces a significant shortage of judicial infrastructure and that the development of such infrastructure along with several facilities would help the justice delivery system resolve disputes faster.

“Given the kind of pressure that the national capital and the judiciary are currently facing, better infrastructure will help in the disposal of cases and ensure that people receive justice,” she said.