Clear sky with shallow fog in Delhi; AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi is likely to see a mainly clear sky with mist and shallow fog in the morning on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The air quality remained in ‘very poor’ category with air quality index (AQI) at 343 around 8am.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be at 7.6°C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 25°C.

Also Read: Mercury drops to 7.6°C in Delhi, AQI improves to ‘very poor’ zone

The minimum temperature on Monday was 8°C, one degree below normal and maximum temperature was 25.6 degree Celsius -- one degree above normal.

As far as the air quality is concerned in the national Capital, data from central pollution control board (CPCB) showed the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 8am stood at 343.

On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 347, which is in the middle range of the ‘very poor’ category.

The main pollutant in Delhi’s air was PM2.5.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Monday, the union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, system of air quality and weather forecasting and research (Safar) said, “Overall AQI indicates ‘very poor’ air quality. As minimum temperature is dropping gradually fog occurrence during early morning hours is likely to increase leading to deterioration of AQI. During afternoons AQI is mainly determined by local winds, maximum temperature/humidity and mixing layer height.”

“Fine particles (size less than 2.5 micrometre) contribute around 69% to PM10. Local surface winds being moderate (8 to 16 km/h) cause moderate dispersion while drop in minimum temperature (Maximum Temperature is around 26-25°C; minimum 7-8°C) helps accumulation of pollutants. Moderate ‘Mixing layer height’ during daytime (1.0–1.5 km) enhances vertical mixing. AQI is likely to improve but be within ‘Very Poor’ for the next 3 days due to moderate wind speed offsetting the effect of inversion/stable conditions that reduces dispersion of pollutants.”