Clip incomplete, more students involved, alleges school death victim’s family

Prince’s father, Sagar, said, “They have shown us a minute-long video but we are sure there’s more to it and police are trying to hush up the matter by only acting against one student. A student of the school who had come to meet us has told us that four-five students of the class assaulted Prince before the fight which was shown to us in the footage.”

“I just want justice for my son,” Neetu, Prince’s mother, said.

Police, however, have denied involvement of any other student.

Sagar also expressed disappointment at not being shown the autopsy report as purportedly promised to the family on Friday. “Police had told us that they’ll show us the autopsy report at 12pm on Friday, but when we visited the police station, they said they have still not received it,” he complained.

A senior police officer said that the autopsy report is likely to be received on Saturday.

Further, the family alleged that there were multiple instances making them doubt the school authority’s conduct as well as police’s “connivance” with them. “First of all, they called us straight to Fortis hospital where they told us that our child fainted in school and is now dead. He was wrapped in a plain white cloth and was not wearing his uniform. They only showed us the face and did not show us the body. They say there were no injuries but how do we know till we see the body ourselves,” Shivam, Prince’s paternal uncle, said.

Further, the family also complained that the boy who was apprehended was not sent to observation home and they were not shown that he was in police custody. “He should not be sent back to society. He has killed our son. Others involved should also be held. A deeper investigation is required,” Shivam added.

For the third day in a row, the family demanded action against teachers who they believe should have been present in class. “The incident happened between two periods. Why did the first teacher leave till the second one arrived. This is extremely irresponsible of them. If a teacher was present, nothing would have happened,” said Prince’s paternal aunt Arti.