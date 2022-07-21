Cloudy weather, drizzle bring down Capital’s mercury
While skies remained overcast throughout Thursday, rainfall remained patchy with only a few parts of the national capital witnessing isolated spells of drizzle. The cloudy weather, however, helped bring down the mercury with Delhi recording a maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius (°C), which was two degrees below the normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
While Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, failed to record any rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm Thursday, Mayur Vihar, Jafarpur, Najafgarh and Pusa weather stations recorded a bit of rain. The IMD said the monsoon trough is likely to stay over north-west India for the next three days, and so rain will continue in the region until Sunday.
The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain across the capital on Friday and Saturday and light rain on Sunday. “Rains will continue over Delhi-NCR for the next three days. Intensity will generally be between light to moderate; heavy rain is only expected if the monsoon trough shifts closer to Delhi. At present, it is north of Delhi and will stay there for the next few days,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, adding that the intensity of rain will vary over north-west India during this period.
While the Mayur Vihar station recorded 3.5mm of rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm Wednesday, 1mm was recorded at Jafarpur, 0.5mm at Pusa and 2.5mm at Najafgarh.
Safdarjung station recorded 56.6mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period between 8.30am on Wednesday and 8.30am on Thursday. Palam recorded 94.6mm of rain during this period.
With this, Safdarjung has now received 221.7mm of rainfall so far this July, surpassing the monthly average of 210.6mm. Last July, Delhi had recorded 507.1mm of rain -- around 2.5 times the average for the month.
In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi had a low of 24.5°C, three notches below the normal for this time of the season. Delhi’s relative humidity oscillated between 68-98% on Thursday.
Delhi’s air quality also saw a marked improvement in the last 24 hours, with an air quality index (AQI) reading of 70 (satisfactory), said the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4pm bulletin. It was 98 (satisfactory) at the same time on Wednesday. Agencies have forecast the AQI to remain in the ”satisfactory” category over the next three days and may even improve to the ”good” category.An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good“, 51 and 100 “satisfactory“, 101 and 200 “moderate“, 201 and 300 “poor“, 301 and 400 “very poor“, and 401 and 500 “severe“.
“The AQI is in the lower end of the ”satisfactory” category. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) at present is contributing to around 56% to PM10 and for the next three days (22nd, 23rd, 24th) peak wind speed is likely to be around 15-24 km/h causing moderate dispersion. AQI is likely to be within the ”satisfactory” or the upper end of the ”good” category due to expected rain spells,” said Safar, an air quality forecasting body of the Union government.
Second youngest child in India undergoes bariatric surgery due to rare disorder
At 20-month-old, Ibrahim Khan on July 18 became the second youngest child in India to undergo bariatric surgery and is presently recuperating at NH SRCC Children's Hospital, Haji Ali. The boy, born to Govandi couple Yusuf (36) and Taaj (34), was diagnosed with Leptin receptor (LepR) deficiency, an autosomal-recessive endocrine disorder that causes early-onset severe obesity.
Alert driver evacuates 21 kids before school bus catches fire in Delhi
The driver of a private bus ferrying 21 school children back to their homes in Rohini saved their lives before the vehicle caught fire on Thursday, officials said. A resident of Pooth Khurd, 32, Sanjay Solanki, said that he was driving the children (who are students of classes 4 to 9) back to their homes-- mostly in sectors 23 and 24 -- but by the time they reached Sector 7, he smelt something burning.
Parents cry foul over renovation work of 175-year-old Bombay Scottish School
Mumbai: Parents of students studying at the 175-year-old Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, are up in arms against the school management for inconveniences caused to their children owing to the ongoing restoration and renovation work of their heritage building. Parents maintained that the work began sometime before schools reopened this March, after two years of online classes. On the whole, life for students and parents has reportedly become more hectic due to the renovation work.
If parents can buy cricket gear, they can also arrange water for their child: HC
Mumbai: If parents can buy the gear required to play cricket for their children, they can also buy a water bottle, the Bombay high court said on Thursday while hearing public interest litigation seeking orders for the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the Mumbai Cricket Association and the state government to provide basic amenities such as drinking water, toilets and medical facilities on public grounds in the city.
IIT-B students demand ‘open house’ over fee row
Protesting post-graduate students from IIT-Bombay have demanded an 'open house' with the college administration to discuss their concerns over a recent fee hike, announced earlier this week. In a second demonstration held outside the main administrative building on campus, students also demanded that the institute's online fee portal for students, which was opened on Tuesday, be closed until their concerns are resolved. For incoming students, the hike will prove to be more severe.
