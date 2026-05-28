CM approves renaming of Rohini, Dwarka metro stations

New Delhi:Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday approved renaming Rohini and Dwarka metro stations, a hospital, a sports complex and a public crossing, following a meeting of the State Names Authority (SNA) at the Delhi Secretariat. Officials said Rohini West Metro Station will be renamed as “Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Metro Station”, Rohini East Metro Station as “Rohini Metro Station” and Dwarka metro station as “Dwarka-Kakrola metro station”. (HT Archive)

Officials said Rohini West Metro Station will be renamed as “Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Metro Station”, while Rohini East Metro Station will be renamed to “Rohini Metro Station”. The authority also approved renaming Dwarka metro station as “Dwarka-Kakrola metro station” to reflect the area’s local identity.

The SNA also cleared a proposal to name the under-construction sports complex in Begampur, Rohini as “Atal Khel Parisar” after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A statue of Vajpayee will also be installed at the complex.

The authority also approved naming the under-construction hospital in Jwalapuri as “Baba Ramdevji Maharaj Hospital”. Britannia Chowk in Shakurpur will be renamed “Ashwini Chopra (Minna) Chowk” after former MP and senior journalist.

Gupta said the decisions aims to honour personalities who contributed to society and strengthened Delhi’s cultural and historical identity. “Delhi is not merely the administrative capital of the country, but also represents the nation’s cultural, social and historical consciousness,” she said.

The chief minister added that such decisions would help connect future generations with the city’s history, heritage and inspirational figures.